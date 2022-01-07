Horoscope Today, Januray 7, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

This Friday may bring good news for Aquarius in terms of finances, while Scorpio will be embracing their untapped wild side. Virgos can expect a romantic date, or they might finally be able to woo that special someone. For Leo, Friday is all about work and business. Taurus people may reach out to their online friends, while Gemini will be focusing on self-care.

Let’s take a look at your horoscope predictions:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Resort to journaling

The universe has better plans for you, even if you feel like nothing new has been happening in your life. It would be better if you start journaling your thoughts and daily experiences. It may work as a progress report for you and will guide you in your upcoming endeavours. Luck will shine around bright colours, like crimson this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Embrace your social presence

It is a good day to spend at a social function both virtual or physical. For some today will be about significant developments through social media while others may meet someone important. Nurture your online friendships and be sure to connect people you speak to online but do not often see in person. This evening will also bring healing vibes your way.Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Issues concerning career

Today you will be invested in recent developments in your career sector. Some of you will be thinking about whether or not you have been overly invested in your professional life lately. Whatever may be the case, it is advised that you try to keep in mind that it is okay to take a step back from office-related connections or drama. Focus on your self-care instead. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Friday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Spirituality takes control

Some of you may find inspiration to explore the spiritual aspect of your personality. It will be helpful if you try to take some time out to journal your dreams from the night before. It is believed that these dreams are likely riddled with hidden meanings and symbols that can help you better understand your connection with the spiritual side. For others, Friday is a good day to take some time for a meditation session before heading to work. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Focus on work

Today is all about work and business as usual for most of you. Some may even find today more hectic in terms of work related matters. While for others Friday will bring up important financial matters to fore. It can be a spiritually awakening day for some of you. Hence listen to your intuitions if you are feeling an indication. Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Perfect day for romance

You will have a charming aura about you today which makes it perfect for a romantic outing. Your kind and sauve disposition will win the hearts of those around you. If you are hoping to woo someone, there is a good chance that you will be successful in your endeavours today. The dreamy vibes are perfect for organising the ultimate romantic date, so if you already have a partner be sure to reserve them for a candlelit dinner. Your lucky colour for this Friday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Striking a balance

Today is all about striking that perfect balance between your professional and personal needs. You will be working toward your goals while maintaining a laid-back attitude today. It will help you a great deal if you know exactly what your duties for the day should be. Check them off your to-do list swiftly so that you can focus on more entertaining tasks this afternoon. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Embracing your wild side

Today you will kick start your day with a fun and probably wild outing. For those who are still at work, Friday will be easy on you and bring you an early leave from mundane tasks so that you can give more time to your hobbies and social outings. There may be some interesting conversations with your friends. While issues regarding your health, organisation, and personal responsibilities in the coming days may also crop up.Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Take things one at a time

You might feel as though you are swamped with work and deadlines that need to be met. It is advised that you make time for yourself and give your body the rest that it needs to work at its optimum level. Do not feel guilty about moving at your own pace, especially since these vibes could trigger your sensitive side. However, you will be all set to have fun with your nearest and dearest ones this weekend. Remember not to go too overboard, as you will need to be in fighting shape once the work week knocks at your door. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Friday is jade green. For Friday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Spend time with family and friends

Your spiritual personality will be taking a front seat today. Be sure to check in with your family and friends and let them know you are thinking of them. Your words will hold a lot of weight and value to some people. It is a good time to hold valuable conversations with people you care about. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Work on financial opportunities

You will be focused on your economic matters today. It is a good day to organise and plan how you wish to go about your finances in the coming months. Some of you may also be receiving some financial aid from a family member or close friend. Make sure you are taking a proactive approach toward realising your goals, if you’re looking to start a project or open a new chapter within your life. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Friday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Working on your public image

You will be finishing off some tasks that need to be polished before they are declared done. While others will be working on matters that will enhance their perception in the community or on social media. Be comfortable with tapping into your strength and asserting yourself. Some of you may also have to deal with financial matters or emotional issues. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

