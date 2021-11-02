Horoscope Today, November 02, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras

Today on Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali 2021, Aries and Taurus are likely to face some disagreement with their partners, while Scorpio and Leo might feel a little stressed. Virgo should avoid taking decisions emotionally. This day seems to be fantastic for Pisces. Continue reading to learn about astrological forecasts for other zodiac signs.

Aries (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Extra workload may exhaust Aries today

You will see the finest outcomes from your efforts and will likely be a part of a large project. Discipline is essential today. There’s a risk you’ll get into a dispute with your companion. The excessive workload might result in tiredness. Make sure to spend time with your family. Colour orange, numerals 1 and 8, and alphabets A, L, and E will bring you luck.

Advertisement

Taurus (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Newness in love relationship likely for Taurus

In love relationships, there may be some differences. You’ll be concerned for the youngsters. Don’t squander your time in vain. You can be harmed at work by the actions of your coworkers. Continue to execute your work bravely. Your lucky numbers, colour, and alphabets are 2 and 7, white and V, U, and B, respectively.

Gemini (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Don’t point the finger at others, Gemini

Your social circle will grow. Take care of the health of your children. You should avoid making wrong decisions. Don’t point the finger at others for your failure. Do not engage in loan transactions. The letters C, K, and G, as well as the colour brilliant yellow, will bring you good fortune. Numbers 3 and 6 will be lucky.

Cancer (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>A spiritual day for Cancer

You can engage in a religious pilgrimage. Maintain positive relationships with other family members at all times. Today is an excellent day to put aside ideological disagreements. Your power among powerful individuals will grow. You may purchase priceless stones and tools. The numerals 1 and 8, as well as the alphabets Y and N, will help you.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Leo likely to feel a bit stressed

Leo, you must put a lot of thought into your professional enterprise. In business, you will experience some discomfort. Maintain a polite demeanour around your family. You can feel lonely at work. There is a risk of injury. Since Sun rules this sign, the number 5, alphabets M, and T, as well as the colour gold, should be favourable.

Advertisement

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Avoid taking decisions emotionally Virgo

Virgo, today’s business will provide you with tremendous financial benefits. You should avoid making decisions based on emotions. Sit with the youngsters and attempt to solve their problems by listening to them. Today, the letters T, P, and N, the colour green, and the numbers 3 and 8 will bring you good fortune.

Advertisement

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Libra may face some health issues

You’re coming up with a unique and inventive way to do things. Libra, there might be a lack of assistance at work. You should also avoid telling someone what’s on your mind until you have total faith in them. Businessmen will have to work more, yet their profits will be lower. There might be an issue with gas and constipation. The numerals 2 and 7, the alphabets T and R, and the colour red will offer you assistance.

Advertisement

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>There can be some stress regarding honour for Scorpio

The day is ideal for those involved in public work. You’ll be worried about your honour and respect. You may spend money on gifts for your buddies. The ferocity of marital interactions will rise. The traders’ image in the market will be strong. Bright colours, numerals 1 and 8, and the alphabets Y and N are likely to help you.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Advertisement

>Chances of getting a new vehicle are high for Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you can purchase a new vehicle today. By resolving business challenges, you will gain confidence, and the application of new technologies will be advantageous. Religious works will pique your curiosity. You have the ability to plan for the future. Alphabets D, P, B, the colour yellow, and the numbers 9 and 12 will lead you.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Capricorn, take your father’s health into consideration

Capricorn, you may be concerned about your father’s health. Your regimen will be quite strict. Your costs are rising in tandem with your income. Your boss may delegate more tasks to you. People’s attitudes toward you will be quite positive. deep colours, numerals like 11 and 10, and the alphabets J and K will bring you good fortune.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Aquarius should avoid long excursion

Entrepreneurs may need to alter their strategy. In the mind, there will be a sense of discontent. If it is not absolutely essential, do not embark on a long excursion today. Women are most likely to spend a lot of money today. Numerals 10 and 11, the alphabets S and G, and deep colours can help you today.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>A great day for Pisces

You will do brilliantly at work. You will get a lot of respect from your seniors. Your feelings for your partner will grow stronger. Income sources are expected to diversify. You will simply accomplish the goal you worked so hard to acquire. Wear yellow to brighten your day, and the alphabets C, D, J, and T, as well as the numerals 9 and 12, will guide you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.