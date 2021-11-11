Horoscope Today, November 11, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

This Thursday, many zodiac signs will be facing a new transformation especially Scorpios who will be taking up a completely new personality. For Aries and Leo, this Thursday will be all about addressing their emotional status. Libras will find themselves measuring their self worth in a new light. For Aquarius and Capricorn, ambition and professional life will be the priority this week.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Emotional transformation

This Thursday you may undergo some emotional transformation that may concern your understanding of intimate relationships. It is also a good time to analyse your emotional behaviours that have been causing your mood swings of late. Confide in a friend or a close family member who can offer you support. Your luck will enhance when around bright colours, like a scarlet red this Thursday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Career and relationship divide emerges

Considering your way of making commitments, it is known that a Taurus will give it all or none at all. However, this decision of making the commitment may feel tough when your career or relationship may suffer. The two important aspects of your life will be highlighted this Thursday and you will have to find a middle ground. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel blue for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Thursday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Looking at the larger picture

You have been slogging at work for quite some time now and this Thursday gives you a much-needed pause to step back and look at the bigger picture. You must appreciate how far you have come and may even plan and where you wish to go ahead. Consult a partner or a family member for advice. Colours like mauve will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Thursday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Explore your new side

You will feel creative and inquisitive enough today to deploy your senses at something that brings your happiness. This day is all about discovering yourself in a new way and learning that monotony can be broken with some assistance from friends or a partner. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a coral shade colour this Thursday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Address past traumas

Usually you are the life of the party who brings in the fun and joy to a social gathering. However, today you will find yourself far away from the crowds having a gala time and rather visit your own emotional backyard to address some past experiences. You will have to uncover and discuss some of the family-related traumas that continue to affect your functioning in your present life. Your lucky colour this Thursday is royal blue while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Express your emotions

For quite some time now you have been ignoring the thoughts that continue to affect your perception of the emotional world. This Thursday you need to finally speak your mind and not just leave your thoughts in your head. It may not be as much of a threat as you think it is. Your lucky colour this Thursday is emerald green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Examine self-worth in new light

You will be focusing on how you measure your self-worth this Thursday. You will also find yourself working to acknowledge your natural skills and bring them to fruition. There will be a visible distinction made between your raw natural skills and your ability to bring them to a full finished product at a stage of your choosing. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear beige and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Redefining yourself

You will find yourself going through a major transformation this time of the year. There are events and things happening around you that directly influence you and how you are viewed by society. It is upto you how you want the world to see you and it does not have to be an intimidating experience. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour mustard yellow will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Thursday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Assess yourself

This Thursday you will be retrospecting the past few months and how events of the past have worked in favour of bringing a new version of you. It is also a good time to prepare and upgrade your personality for upcoming adventures. You must know yourself before somebody else tells you what you are. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Thursday is fuschia. For Thursday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Dreaming big

You are listening to your ambitions and big dreams that will certainly take time to come to fruition. But you have the ability to make it come true and given your dedication, it will not be an impossible task. The stars will assist you in bridging the gap between your sense of confidence in your abilities and your dreams into full focus for deeper contemplation. Your lucky colour for the day is brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Thursday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Career matters in focus

This Thursday will highlight all the hard work you have been putting in to reach the next level in your professional life. You have been steady in your progress and are completely immersed in what needs to be done to reach the goal. There may be some challenges in this path but given your dedication to realise the end goal you will soon solve it. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Thursday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Debunk the misconceptions

This Thursday you will have to shed some long held beliefs that no longer serve their purpose. As you break free from these old notions you will also find yourself pushing the boundaries for you as you explore new travel options, educational pursuits, and comfort zone-escaping opportunities. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Thursday.

