Horoscope Today, November 15, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius and Other Zodiac Signs

This Monday, November 15 will see the Moon gliding in its waxing gibbous phase. During this phase Scorpios are about to receive new job offers. Aquarius will be anxious about the child’s future. As the new week begins, Monday will have the Cancerians get a great family support. Aries will have to be very careful of strangers, though Jupiter’s positive impact will make Aries get huge financial profits. Leos might have to be very diligent and patient to get desired results. For Virgos, finances look favorable. Capricorns and Pisceans will find themselves highly respected in society.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>It’s better not to trust anyone easily

You will find yourself inclined towards spiritual and yoga practices. Be ready to witness resolution of all domestic disputes. Headaches, migraine might trouble you a little. Finances look great. Remember to use your lucky alphabets A, L, E when you start auspicious work. Mars being your rashi lord, red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Overall, an excellent day is predicted

Gear up to experience a fabulous day as all your disputes (both family and professional) will be settled. A very auspicious day to start a new business. With the blessings of Venus, your ruling planet, you can expect to get the opportunity to travel abroad (for education or job). Resort to your lucky alphabets Ba, Va, U to ensure good luck is by your side. The colour white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be good for you.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Opt for alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations turn in your favour

Be wary of unknown people. Try to stay calm at work as the probability to face challenges is high. While your superiors at work will take your suggestions with an open mind, you might be prone to lose your temper. Good time for researchers. Couples will spend quality time with each other. Mercury is your ruling planet. It is better to use numbers 3, 6 and wear yellow outfits as they will prove very lucky for you.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Expect a lot of support from family

Stay away from confrontations with your seniors at work. Religious activities might help you overcome anxiety and lack of self-esteem. Be sensitive towards others. Moon is your ruling planet so using clothes in the shades of milky white would be beneficial. If you wish to get desired results, go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Being patient is the key today

Be prepared to encounter new issues professionally. Though your hard work will not bear instant results, don’t give up. Not a good time to get involved in government-related work. Don’t get disheartened by comments from others. As Sun is your rashi lord, attract good luck by wearing clothes that are in golden colour. Your lucky number is 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Opt for green while conducting auspicious work.

Finances look great but think through before making huge investments in the stock market. Time to explore your hidden talents. You will find relatives visiting today and end up spending a lot of time with your family. Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet. Choose the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Take care of your health issues

People with low blood pressure need to be careful with their diet. You might receive some good news related to your ancestral property. Spending lovely time with your partner is on the cards. Avoid troubles with friends. Your ruling planet is Venus. Consider opting for lucky numbers 2, 7 and wearing white to ensure good luck. Bank upon the alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>An organized routine will prove beneficial for Scorpions

Great time for employed individuals as new job offers are about to flow in. You will find yourself worried about your child’s education, your aims and struggle to keep issues sorted at home. But your enhanced efficiency will help you stay balanced. As Mars is your rashi lord, alphabets Na, Ya are supposed to help things turn out in your favor. Wear or use things in shades of red as it will aid you in feeling optimistic. Don’t forget your lucky numbers 1, 8.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>A very lucky day is predicted

Don’t be extravagant. Do take care of your mother’s health. Be prepared to face vehicle related issues. It’s better not to take any loan today. As you get tired due to workload, seek Jupiter’s blessings to draw strength. Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results. Shades of yellow will prove lucky for you. While heading for crucial work, make a note of lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Those going for interview, today, might receive good news

You will be experiencing a romantic day with your partner. At the workplace, you will find your seniors being cordial. Society will bestow a lot of respect on you. Suggestion to work hard despite challenges. Saturn is your rashi lord. Use cyan shades to attract good luck; and remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results. Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja, today.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Chances of getting a promotion is high at the workplace

You will be very proud of your accomplishments. Though worries about your child’s education might keep you occupied, you will find yourself busy in social work. Don’t be rude to others. Avoid being lazy. With the blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn, you will have a good day. Turn to Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh, your lucky alphabets to get desired outcomes. Pick the colours in shades of cyan while commencing work. Use lucky numbers 10, 11.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Health might trouble Pisces

Advice from your spouse will help you immensely, so pay heed to it. It’s a great time for import-export businesspeople. Your confidence will take you quite far. With Jupiter’s blessings, those who are in private jobs may get promoted. While doing any auspicious work, consider numbers 9, 12; and the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha as these will fetch you good luck.

