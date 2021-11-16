Horoscope Today, November 16, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

The day might not be favourable for you, Aries, but this too shall pass. The universe is sending you happiness today, Taurus. However, Leo, your enemies might be looking for a chance to harm you, so be aware. Gemini people are advised to spend less. There will be a sense of self-healing and purification for Sagittarius. While, Pisces, you might find yourself in a more powerful position.

>Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Aries, patience is in low supply

Today, Aries, patience is in low supply. Income or financial problems might irritate you, or you may feel anxious about relying on someone else’s assistance or approval. Taking a calculated risk is one thing, but going in blind is quite another. Keep an eye out for reckless behaviour in personal money or an intimate connection. Clear away the clutter immediately, gently, and politely, so you can start attracting illuminating, new, and wonderful experiences. Letters A, L, E, numbers 1, 8, and bright colours will be your guide.

>Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>The day will bring happiness in relationship for Taurus

Today, you may have a stronger sensation that you’re making progress in a relationship or with a project. A shared vision or a goal to strive for might help you bond with someone important. Today, the drive to develop, learn, and broaden your experiences is inspiring. It’s a little simpler than normal to connect with your passion as well as to concentrate when necessary. You will be guided by letters B, V, U, and numbers 2 and 7.

>Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Gemini should avoid spending too much money

Gemini, you may find yourself settling difficulties or confronted with obstacles that you previously ignored. You can come to terms with sharing power in a relationship or see the benefits of pooling your abilities or resources with someone else. It might also be a good chance to take a project to the next level. However, keep your expenses in control today. Mauve colour, numbers 3, 6, and letters K, C, and G, will be lucky for you.

>Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>It will be a favourable day for Cancerian

Cancer, today’s energies are favourable for enhancing ideas and procedures. You’re most eager to take anything to the next level right now, which might also apply to a relationship.Inner peace and spirit that result from connecting with your deeper needs might put you in a good mood. You may work on creative projects and express yourself more freely and pleasantly. Wear a coral shade today. Number 4 and alphabets H, D will bring you the guidance.

>Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Leo should be aware of enemies

Today, Leo, your creative capacity is at an all-time high. You’re in great shape for job, health, and home-related tasks. You may also benefit from a purge of extra baggage, either emotionally or materially. You stand to obtain more profound knowledge about anything that will lead to wiser job practices and family connections. Your opponents, on the other hand, may try to hurt you, so be extra cautious. Your lucky colour is royal blue while number 5 and alphabets M, T will support you.

>Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Financial gains are on the way, Virgo

Your focus is on your priority list! It makes the most sense to choose an endeavour or work that occupies both your heart and mind. This day can improve romantic connections and will provide new source of income. Meaningful connections may form, and you may decide to take on a work you put off in the past because you are now prepared to do it. Your lucky colour is emerald, while alphabets P,T, and N and numbers 3,8 will provide luck.

>Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Libra should focus on the long-term benefits

Libra, you’re in terrific shape to get a grasp on your practical and emotional issues. It’s a great moment to seek a promotion or a project with substantial long-term promise. It is best to abandon any task that is not producing results for the time being. You have a proclivity to invest your energy, time, and resources in the proper areas. Solving difficulties or correcting past errors can be a part of this. Opt for numbers 2,7 and alphabets R, T for support.

>Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Scorpio must avoid lying in relationship

You are persuasive, engaging, and authoritative — all at the same time. Others recognise and respect your authority in a situation. You might be able to address an issue and create beneficial adjustments that will have a long-term impact. As your willpower grows, it might be an excellent moment to stop a bad habit or put a terrible circumstance behind you. It’s a perfect day to address a problem that’s been bothering you. Avoid lying to your partner. Colour yellow, alphabets N and Y, and numbers 1, 8 will bring you a fortune.

>Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>The day will lead Sagittarius to self-healing

You’re in a great position to go forward or make beneficial adjustments. You may have a better understanding of a previously perplexing circumstance, or you may forgive someone and experience a moment of purification that leads to healing. This day sharpens your attention and may even instill a feeling of purpose or goal in you. Aim to connect with what actually inspires you while also identifying material objectives. Fuchsia colour, alphabets B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, bring luck.

>Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>An excellent time to make new acquaintances for Capricorn

Today, you may want to focus on projects that are important to you or demand additional concentration and devotion. It’s also an excellent time to make new acquaintances. You could discover something new or go further into a subject, obtaining essential insight as a consequence. Today is a great day to use your personal power for good. You instinctively know what works and what counts, and you can quickly reach a conclusion. Numbers 10, 11, and alphabets K, J will bring you luck.

>Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Possible increase in reputation for Aquarius

Unfinished business may cause “mind clutter," preventing you from feeling clear and focused, and you’re currently in a fantastic position to clean up on both tangible and psychological levels. The day may find you lost in contemplation or absorbed in your activities – in a good manner. You may feel obliged to solve issues. It’s also an excellent moment to use your experience to boost your projects or career. An increase in reputation is possible. Alphabets G and S and numbers 10, 11 will bring you luck.

>Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Pisces will find themselves in a power role today

Today, Pisces, you are in an excellent situation to study and explore. You may learn something useful and get an advantage, or you may find that sharing your knowledge and assistance with others is very rewarding and beneficial. You may find yourself in a more powerful position in your social life or with your studies/interests today, and you may find yourself being quite persuasive with others. Go for alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 for guidance.

