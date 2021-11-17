Horoscope Today, November 17, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries and Libra, the day is lucky for people who are running businesses or are in a job. The day will most likely bring benefit in court cases for Taurus, however, over-zealousness can ruin their work. Cancer and Virgo are advised to control their expenses. Leo, follow the traffic rules while driving, while Pisces should maintain transparency in their accounts.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>New job opportunities might knock on your door, Aries

You will be completely focused on your career. Businessmen can get monetary gains, while new job opportunities might knock on your door. Your routine will be organised. Don’t take out your frustrations on family members. Some unknown reasons might worry you. Crimson Red, Letters A, L, E, numbers 1, 8, will bring you luck today.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Taurus, over-zealousness can ruin your work

The day will most likely bring benefits in court cases. Opponents will be active against you, but your stature in society will go up. Exam results are likely to be in your favour. You might discuss some important issues with your father. Over-zealousness can ruin your work, include white colour in your outfit as it will bring peace to your mind. Today, the sunsign will be guided by letters B, V, U, and numbers 2 and 7.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Your talent and ability will be admired, Gemini

The relationship between husband and wife will strengthen. For single people, some love relationships might develop. You will be very happy with the progress of the child. Investing in the share market will yield profits. Your talent and ability will be admired today. Mauve colour, Numbers 3, 6, and letters K, C, and G, are your guiding light.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Rising expenses might disappoint Cancer

It is advised that students should be loyal towards their goal. There may be some health problems for children. People associated with politics should be careful in giving statements. The work environment will be favourable for you. Your mind will be very happy, however, there is a possibility of disappointment due to rising expenses. Shades of silver and copper, Number 4 and alphabets H, D will be very lucky for you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Leo must follow the traffic rules

You will be concerned about the health of the parents, meanwhile, some sort of physical pain can trouble you. Money will be beneficial from the in-laws’ side. If there is any stalled work, you might start it again. Do not start any new work with excessive enthusiasm. It is advised that you follow the traffic rules while driving. Today, the lucky colour will be blue while number 5, and alphabets M and T will prove to be beneficial.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Virgo must control unnecessary expenses

You will have to face some negative situations in the workplace. Time to control unnecessary expenses. There might be some differences in love relations. You should avoid speaking bitter words. And do not spoil your relationship with your in-laws. The colour green, alphabets P, T, and N and numbers 3,8 will gather luck for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>The day is good from work point of view for Libra

If you are in business, big opportunities can cross your way. Excellent results will be obtained in construction works. For people who are in a job, higher officials will praise you. Purchase and sale of property will bring monetary gains. Today, you are going to be very active on social media. The colour white, numbers 2,7 and alphabets R and T will offer you the desired support.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>New income sources will open up for Scorpio

New income sources will be created but in parallel, your expenses will also increase. There are chances you will crack a big business deal. Your interest in social work will increase. You would love to spend time with your loved ones, take care of your spouse’s feelings. alphabets N and Y, numbers 1, 8, and bright sunny yellow will bring you a fortune.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Sagittarius patients should take care of their health

Today, mental pressure might increase on you, which can lead to headache. Migraine patients should take special care of food and sleep. Your in-laws may face problems. Get a hold of yourself as you are not able to use your intelligence properly. Rely on alphabets B, D, and P, numbers 9, 12, and fuchsia colour for luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Capricorn must not consume rich food

You will have to run a lot today. If you have gained weight, then it is advised that you should control it. You should not consume rich food as it can cause back pain and stomach problems. People will criticise you, there is even a possibility of a quarrel with your spouse. The cyan colour is quite lucky for you, and alphabets K, J, numbers 10, 11, will bring you luck.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Income of Aquarius in the medical profession will increase

There will be an opportunity to visit relatives. Today, you will meet people of religious inclination. You will be in a light mood at the job, the work environment will be pleasant. There will be an increase in the income of people associated with the medical profession. For you also, the colour cyan and number 10, 11 are very lucky. However, for letters, you should rely on G and S.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Pisces should not compromise on self-esteem

You might visit a pilgrimage site. Take care of your health, as chronic diseases can trouble you. You should maintain transparency in your accounts, and don’t compromise on your self-esteem. But today, you will not feel at home. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 will be very lucky for you.

