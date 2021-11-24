Horoscope Today, November 24, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Take a breather from your current drama, Aries. Keep your point alive by advertising it, Taurus. Be patient in handling matters, Gemini. Cancer, relax because you deserve a long break. Social ties will begin to solidify now, Leo. Virgo, push things in the right direction. Libra, enjoy watching your plans run like clockwork. You will feel relaxed with the release of pressure, Scorpio. You may soon discover your new passion, Sagittarius. Don’t depend on your past accomplishments, Capricorn. Aquarius, sort through the stuff in your life with some perspective. Retail therapy will not help you escape real thinking, Pisces.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Express Yourself Creatively

Cosmic changes are underway.The universe is uplifting your mental energy towards travel plans in the weeks ahead. The ongoing planetary alignment is working to make it easy to feel great and express yourself creatively. Rashi letters A,L,E will be your guide as planet Mars rules your sign. Your luck will shine with favourable colours, like a red and favourable numbers 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Keep It Low-key

You are being summoned towards a new mode of thinking. The cosmos is sending your attention to unhealed relationship and intimacy wounds. An ideal day to keep it lowkey and involve yourself in healing conversations. You will be guided by rashi letters B, V, U as planet Venus is the ruler of your sign. Wear white colour and favourable numbers 2 and 7 for luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Prepare To Confide

You are receiving cosmic guidance from the melancholic caverns of the planets moving forward into a happy-go-lucky realm. The universe is sending all of your attention to the present partnership stories so prepare to confide in those you’re closest to. Yellow colour and rashi letters K, C and G, will benefit you. Favourable Numbers 3, 6 will be good as Mercury rules your sign.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Wear a milky white shade

Your focus is being sent in a new direction. The universe is redirecting your attention towards deepening your connection to your health and becoming more organized with your workflow. Expect the stars to make it easy to tackle your workload. Wear a milky white shade as the Moon is ruling your sign. Rashi letters like H, D and number 4 are favourable and will bring you all the guidance you need.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Colour Golden Will Favour You

Things are lightening up in your world. Your mental focus is redirected towards pleasure-seeking and creative self-expression in the weeks ahead. The nurturing aspect of the cosmos lends a seamless flow of energy towards romantic pursuits. Sun is the ruler of your sign so the colour golden will favour you. Rashi letters M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Direct your focus on family

Slip away into your inner world today. It works to direct your focus on family and home issues in the days to come. The arrangement in the stars is working to make you feel your best while prioritizing solitude and rest. Mercury planet rules your sign and your favourable colour is green. Focus on numbers like 3 and 8 and rashi letters P,T, and N for luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Wear white colour

A much-deserved change of pace is in the offing. The cosmos is pointing your mental focus towards local travel, educational concerns and writing projects in the days ahead. An ideal for dealing with important conversations that require to be run smoothly. Wear white colour as your sign is ruled by planet Venus. Opt for rashi letters R,T and numbers 2,7 to support in your endeavours.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Plug away at career projects

You may feel a shift in parts of your personality. The cosmic landscape is directing your mental focus to your finances and the invigoration of your skills. An ideal day is here for you to plug away at career projects. Wear red for luck as your sign is ruled by Mars. Numbers 1, 8 and rashi letters N and Y will bring you support.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Re-Invigorate Your Charisma

You’re starting to feel more like yourself. The comic landscape is working to re-invigorate your charisma, self-expression and sense of humor in the weeks to come. An ideal day to let your light shine and make your skills visible to others. Your favourable colour is yellow as Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter. Numbers like 9, 12 and rashi letters B, D, and P bring luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Indulge in healing conversations

Your usual perspective is getting twisted under the cosmic influence. The universe aims to help you work through self-sabotaging mental patterns and emotional baggage in the weeks ahead. An ideal day to indulge in healing conversations and therapeutic endeavors.Saturn rules your sign as your lucky colour is cyan. Rashi letters K, J and numbers 10, 11 will bring you fortune.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>An ideal day for conversations

Your mind is thrusted into a new direction. Your mental focus is being turned towards friend groups, long-term aspirations and community concerns in the weeks ahead. An ideal day for conversations that are important and need support on the relationship front. Saturn rules your sign as the colour cyan favours you. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G and S will bring you luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Deal with projects

The universe is getting your mental focus on moving forward with ambitions and career matters in the weeks ahead. An ideal day ahead to deal with projects at the workplace that are needed to run smoothly.Yellow colour will suit you as your sign is ruled by Jupiter. Go for favourable numbers like 9 and 12 and rashi letters D, C, J, and T.

