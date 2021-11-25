Horoscope Today, November 25, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Today on Thursday, November 26, Aries to have a chaotic yet fulfilled day while Taurus, Cancer, Leo and Sagittarius to have a great day on all fronts. Gemini to fulfil family’s demands and spend time with them. See what the astrological predications suggest for other Rashi

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>A hectic yet exciting day is on cards for Aries

Aries, unexpected visitors might pay you a visit or workmen will swarm the place doing repairs. While it’s a bit chaotic day but also doesn’t been it won’t be exciting or fun. The ongoing planetary alignment will strengthen your relationships and hence you will develop strong, long-term bondings. The Rashi lord Mars will support you with Rashi letters A, L, E, red colour and numbers 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Interesting news from someone close is on your way, Taurus

Today, some interesting news from someone close to you might come in the form of a call or email. However, keep calm as this might bring you to action, necessitating lots of errands and pulling a project together. You will feel happy and energetic. The Rashi letters B, V, U, colour white and numbers 2 and 7 will bring you luck as the planet Venus is the ruler of your sign.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>The day will be all about fulfilling the demands of family members for Gemini

Today, you will spend your day fulfilling the demands of your family members and colleagues. You will need to give time to your close ones and pay attention to their needs. Some good news on the financial front will help you to start your business. While you’re quite excited about your new ventures, but make sure to pace yourself for the long haul. Yellow colour and Rashi letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will bring you good fortune as Mercury rules your sign.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>An exciting day for Cancer

Cancer, the planetary position will make today an exciting day for you. Certainly, it will be busy but you will go for something different than usual. You can go out with your friends or could catch a movie or go for a walk through the park this afternoon. You will surely love the change of pace. Go for a milky white shade as the Moon is ruling your sign while Rashi letters like H, D and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Leo should remember! Haste makes waste

Today seems to be a great day for your financial front. Your finances are about to take a marked upturn. You might get a good investment lead or a hot tip on the stock market but don’t haste. Think and analyse before you make any choice. Wear golden colours to bring your ruling planet Sun in your favour. Rashi letters M, T and number 5 will bring you support in your endeavours.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Virgo, a new encounter to enrich your life today

Virgo, today you will enlarge your friend circle by one or many. Perhaps you’ll join a group with similar interests to yours or you’ll encounter someone with whom you feel an immediate connection. Whatever it is, it will greatly enrich your life. Mercury planet rules your sign and hence colour green, numbers like 3 and 8 and Rashi letters P, T, and N will favour you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Libra must trust their capability

Libra, conflicting emotions can make you lose confidence. It’s possible that you enjoy your activities but can doubt your capability to stick with one in particular. Have confidence in yourself as there will be several instances that will prove your competency and intelligence. Grab any opportunity that comes your way. Wear white colour as your sign is ruled by planet Venus and opt for Rashi letters R, T and numbers 2,7 to bring support in your endeavours.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Scorpio, follow your interest

Stars suggest you pursue the topics that interest you. Give yourself the luxury of following an interest that could turn into a passion. It’s possible that your interest will lead you to meet a group of like-minded people and make some lifelong friends. Wear red for luck as Mars is the ruling planet while numbers 1, 8 and Rashi letters N and Y will bring you a fortune.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Some unexpected transaction can change your life, Sagittarius

Money from an unexpected source is on your cards today. This could utterly change your life as you could start a business. You can also give your family some luxury that you never dreamed you could afford. It seems to be a great day, hence wear your lucky colour yellow. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter so numbers like 9, 12 and Rashi letters B, D, and P will bring good luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Capricorn should wear colour Cyan for good luck

There is a possibility of travelling to distant lands. While you’re all set to enjoy the change, don’t jump at the first opportunity that comes along. Think twice before you make a choice so that you won’t regret your decision. Saturn rules your birth sign so the colour cyan, Rashi letters K, J and numbers 10, 11 will bring you good fortune.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Aquarius, the fabulous news is on your way

You will get some fabulous news today. It could be anything a promotion, raise, challenging new project, or some combination of these. Not only on the professional front. but some delightful news will also come from the romance front. It’s time to reap rewards for your hard work and your efforts. Accept the gift with your usual aplomb and enjoy the day. Saturn rules your sign so the colour cyan favours you while numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G and S will bring you good luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Pisces should brush their technical skills

It’s time to brush up on your technical skills especially computer technology. Your mind is eager to absorb new information, hence you can learn the more intricate aspects of technology. You will surely enjoy browsing websites, shopping online, and connecting with your friends. The yellow colour, favourable numbers like 9 and 12 and Rashi letters D, C, J, and T will suit you as your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

