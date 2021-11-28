Horoscope Today, November 28, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

This Sunday will be meditative for Libras while Sagittarius will feel the need to address some concerning issues regarding their career. Cancers can expect a boost of encouragement as they seek new opportunities in their profession. Scorpios should not shy away from confiding in a friend, while Pisces may have to set some clear boundaries when it comes to their emotional boundaries. Let us take a look at how Sunday will affect your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Aligning reality with vision

This Sunday you will feel the need to align your vision for the future with your present reality. This may mean making changes in your present job or seeking new opportunities that match that vision that you hold for yourself. Minor changes will help you get back on track, as long as you are willing to do the follow through work. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like Sangria this Sunday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Focus on emotional relationships

You will be focusing on untangling knots and deepening connections when it comes to romance and other relationships that are important to you. Some of you will also be exploring intimacy and commitment hang-ups today or in near future. You will find yourself focusing on your long-term goals during this time as you hold on to your vision. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel blue for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V and U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Rearranging workflow

These past few weeks have tested you in terms of maintaining a healthy balance. You may find yourself organising your workflow, focusing on your health, and rearranging your work-life balance. You will find new relationship opportunities as you explore your changing needs in intimate partnerships this Sunday. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Seeking new opportunities

You have been putting in the hardwork and the effort required to upgrade your skills in your profession and this might be the day when you kick start your hunt to seek opportunities that suit your abilities. Some of you may enhance your creative energy or re-invigorate the romance in your life. You are ready to seek out a new mode of operation. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Sunday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Take risks

If your past experience has taught you anything, it is how you have to be confident even when you are doing something for the first time. You will find it liberating as you make strides in your emotional and professional spheres of life. It is time to trust the process and take the plunge into the unknown. Your lucky colour this Sunday will be golden as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Address family issues

You have been keeping busy in your professional and educational endeavours for quite some time now. Sunday will bring in the opportunity to withdraw from the constant focus on work and education and work on family and personal issues. Your lucky colour for this Sunday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Look inwards

Sunday is the perfect time to seek an introspective retreat. Relac, meditate, and rejuvenate today. Some of you may experience emotional sensitivity and empathetic responses. It is advisable that you do not overextend yourself, because you need time to replenish your mindfulness. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Rely on your friends

Today you will feel emotionally vulnerable and in times like these you tend to protect yourself by seeking solitude. It may be a safe path, but confiding in a friend or a trusted partner may provide you with an opportunity to listen ear on your situation. Call up the ones who always have your back. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Career in focus

There may be some issues regarding your career that will come to the fore and ignite your concerns. You may as well find yourself in a fix when it comes to discerning which direction is the best to take. It is advisable to let yourself be unfocused and free thinking around your goals today. Do not rush into anything since it is easy to get down around your expectations. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Sunday is jade green. Letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Mental block

You will be fighting some disturbing thoughts this Sunday. This may become more challenging for you if you try to find immediate remedy for a problem your mind has conjured up. Take a break from the monotony and indulge in some liberating mindful practice. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Do not overthink

Instead of dissecting every emotion that you feel today, why not just let the emotion take control? It will be much easier for you, if you relax your mind and let loose control over your thoughts. For others, this Sunday will stir up questions around intimacy, chemistry, and vulnerability. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Maintain boundaries

Focus on setting boundaries when it comes to your emotional and personal life. Do not let another person’s emotional instability harm yours. You may have to set some ground rules regarding this with a partner or a friend. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Sunday.

