Horoscope Today, November 4, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Diwali

On this Diwali, Taurus, there are chances that you will reap the benefits of the labor done earlier, and for Libra, new sources of income will be created. Leo can join some social media campaign while Capricorn can propose to their lover. Aquarius have to be emotionally strong today, as imaginary thoughts might harm them. The auspicious festival of Diwali is also being observed today, read out your horoscope for the day. You can also pick your ethnic outfit based on the lucky colour of your zodiac sign.

>ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Aries must not work beyond your capacity

You are advised to not work beyond your capacity. Big money can be gained in business. You will enjoy the celebration with your spouse. Work pressure in the workplace will be less and many complicated tasks will be done on your credit. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence, colour crimson red, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

>TAURUS(APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Possibility of starting a new job is high for Taurus

Today your loyalty and merit will be appreciated. Your focus will be completely on your work. There are chances that you will reap the benefits of the labor done earlier. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Possibility of starting a new job is high. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, pastel blue colour, numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U will be lucky for you this Thursday.

>GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Gemini must control the restlessness of the mind

Today it can be harmful for you to keep expectations from others. Young people may be under stress regarding love affairs. You are suggested to control the restlessness of the mind. Avoid making big partnerships in business and don’t make your plans public. Mercury is the rashi lord, colour yellow, Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

>CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Cancer must enjoy the holiday with friends

Youth can get good news related to their career. There is going to be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the house. People working away from home can take leave. The mind will remain calm due to the stalled work. People will give great importance to your words. Enjoy the holiday with friends. Moon is your ruling planet, wear milky white colour for luck and letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance.

>LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Leo will feel refreshed today

Female natives will spend a good time at home today. You are likely to take judicious decisions in financial matters. You will feel refreshed today and can also join some social campaigns. Sun is your Rashi lord, golden is your lucky colour, alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

>VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Avoid interfering in disputed matters, Virgo

It is advised that you should avoid interfering in disputed matters. Students can plan their career today. You can share old experiences with lovemates. There will be religious and work-oriented atmosphere in the house. Your money may be spent on extravagant activities. Mercury is the Rashi Lord, green emerald, numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N are lucky for you.

>LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>New sources of income will be created for Libra

You will be given a lot of importance in the workplace. New sources of income will be created. You can try to learn esoteric sciences. Today, you will have to do more running. The day is good for business. As Venus is the ruling planet, iron or silver colour outfit might enhance your day. Numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your work.

>SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Scorpio will be excited and enthusiastic

Close people may criticize you due to which your mind will be upset. You can fall prey to seasonal diseases. Today, you will be excited and enthusiastic. There may be a dispute with the spouse over something. Mars is the Rashi Lord, lucky colour would be red, while numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring support you.

>SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Married life is going to be very pleasant for Sagittarius

Today you will enjoy delicious food at home. Everyone will appreciate your work. There is a possibility of getting big achievements in business. You can perform well in the field of education. Married life is going to be very pleasant. Your zodiac is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour will be yellow, lucky letters will be B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

>CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Capricorn will feel relaxed and happy

The relationship of unmarried people can be fixed. There are chances that you can propose your lover today. Your business in the workplace will increase. The progress of your children will make you feel proud. Overall, you will feel relaxed and happy throughout the day. As Saturn is the Rashi Lord, cyan colour, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

>AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius, be emotionally strong

You have to be emotionally strong today. Imaginary thoughts will have an effect on you. It is best that you keep your distance from people who contempt you. Your mind is going to be happy with the desired results in business. There might be some obstacles in government work. Saturn rules your sign as well, the colour cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck.

>PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>It will be a mixed day for Pisces

There will be some sour and sweet experiences today. You might have to take some bold decisions in your career. There are chances of you going out for a holiday. You will enjoy the best time with your spouse. The zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent pink, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide today.

