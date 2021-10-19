Horoscope Today, October 19, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Today, October 19 is the day for Aries to find out what’s bothering them. Creativity will be at its peak for Taurus. Gemini, don’t miss the big picture in search of small things. Cancer, take a pause as your mind needs rest. Leo, pick up the phone and call your old pals. Read predictions for other zodiac signs.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Take some time out to think about your problems, Aries

Aries, today is the day to think about the issues that have been bothering rather than avoiding them. You may try to distract yourself from the unresolved issue through shopping or eating, however, meditation might help keep you calm and positive. It would be good for you to get outside and connect with nature. Try taking a long walk. Mars is your ruling planet so the colours like red and orange should turn out favourable. Alphabets A, L and E and numbers 1 and 8 are likely to turn things around for you.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Creativity will be at its peak for Taurus

Today, your creativity will be at its peak. You will feel inspired to get involved in some artistic work like painting or writing. Though, it won’t be easy due to your focus on your work and social life. But excuse yourself and take some time alone with your muse. You’ll get delightful results. Planet Venus rules your sign so numbers 2 and 7 and the colour white will bring charm, while alphabets V, U and B will provide support.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Sacrificing a battle will make Gemini win the war

Gemini, be careful or you may miss the big picture behind the small details. You may be concentrating on a detail in your personal or professional life that isn’t as crucial as you think. This kind of obsessive thinking might be hampering your progress. Let it go, as sometimes it’s okay to sacrifice a battle in order to win the war. As Mercury rules your sign, let the colour yellow, alphabets C, K and G and numbers 3 and 6 accentuate your personality.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Time for Cancer to give their mind some rest

You might feel as though your head is in the clouds today after a hectic work schedule. Your mind needs some time off. Your people skills and lively spirits will help you to sail through. Also, the fact that you had dealt with similar situations in the past too will make it easier for you.

Moon is your ruling planet so the colour milky white, number 4 and alphabets D and H are likely to turn things around for you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Nostalgia is on cards for Leo

Today, you might hear from people you haven’t heard from in some time. You could feel nostalgic for the “good old days" when life used to be simpler and more of your friends were nearby. Pick up the phone and call them to relive those memories. Your old pal will be delighted to get your call.

Sun rules your sign so number 5 will bring charm while M and T alphabets and the colour golden will provide support.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Virgo need to show some love and affection

Virgo, show some love and affection toward your loved ones today. A child, lover, or pet needs your special attention and reassurance. Try to make this a priority over professional obligations as your loved ones are the most important things in your life. You will always find them standing beside you. The colour green will keep you going while numbers 3 and 6 and alphabets C, K and G will be proved lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Believe your intuition, Libra

Your intuition is quite high right now hence believe them to accurately tune in to others’ hopes and dreams. However, don’t dwell on others’ thoughts too much, instead, direct your thoughts to how happy you are now. Venus is your ruling planet so numbers 2 and 7 would turn out favourable while alphabets A, T and R and light colours will bring you support.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Scorpio must give colours to their imagination

Scorpio, you’ve been feeling the urge to exercise your imagination. Take some time out from your professional career and pick up paints and brushes or pen and paper and begin an art project of some kind. You will get encouragement from all the houseguests and visitors. Planet Mars rules your sign so bright colours and numbers 8 and 1 will bring charm. Also, swear on Y and N alphabets to be your lucky alphabets.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Forget and forgive is the key for Sagittarius

Sagittarius, letting go will help you recover from disappointment. If someone has hurt or disappointed you, it’s time to forgive and forget. Holding a grudge will keep you from moving ahead in other areas. If things are meant to work out with someone, they will, if they don’t, it isn’t meant to be. Alphabets D, P, B and numbers 9 and 12 will bring you a fortune while yellow colour accentuates your personality as Jupiter rules your sign.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Not a good day to go on shopping for Capricorn

Resist the urge to go on a shopping spree today, as you may end making impulsive purchases. Instead, take a walk or do some yoga to fill the void or compensate for the area of your life that isn’t going as well as you’d like. Also, meditation can help you bring the real problem into a clearer focus. Wear deep colours to feel energetic as Saturn will rule or sign whereas numbers 11 and 10 and Alphabets J and K will turn out favourable.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Aquarius likely to spend wonderful evening with their mate

You’re feeling especially sensitive today and so as your mate. Both of you are in sync today and this will make things work between you. you might some a wonderful evening with your loved ones. Take advantage of the aspects and discuss the subject that you’ve wanted to. Like Capricorn, your sign too will be ruled by Planet Saturn so numbers 11 and 10 will bring charm while S and G alphabets and deep colours will provide you support.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Fun and the festive mood is on for Pisces

Pisces, you’re in a fun and festive mood today. Tonight, you could plan a house full of people because you’re going to need an audience. You’ll have jokes to tell and anecdotes to pass on and your guests will appreciate the free floor show. Include alphabets C, D, J, and T and numbers 9 and 12 to add charm to your personality while the yellow colour will bring you positivity as Jupiter rules your sign.

