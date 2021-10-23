Horoscope Today, October 23, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Today on Saturday, October 23, it’s time for Aries to turn on the charm and get what they want. Taurus have more sway on others than they realize, while Gemini need to book a spot to spice up their romance. Friends of those with Cancer sun sign may need their help, but they may not know how to ask for it. Leo must stand up for what they believe, while Virgo must be ready to talk, as one meaningful conversation could change their life.

People who appreciate beauty will really appreciate you, Libra. Scorpio, be ready, you have to make difficult decisions. Sagittarius, share your wishes and desires with a confidante. Figure out a way to jumpstart your career, Capricorn. Aquarius, you may have to settle for less than great. Pisces, something will always demand improvement in life.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Numbers 1 and 8 will prove lucky for Aries

It is important that you re-evaluate your experience of building bonds. The universe is beckoning you inward to discover an emotionally raw and vulnerable approach to intimacy and commitment. Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8 will prove lucky. Alphabets A, L and E and red and orange colours will provide support.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Untangle your present circumstance, Taurus

Your commitment at work has been incessant. It’s important you untangle your present circumstance to form a functional balance between your downtime and productive time. The cosmos pulls your attention towards deepening your partnership experience. Venus rules your sign so numbers 2 and 7 should turn out favourable. Alphabets V, U and B and white colour are likely to turn things around for you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Gemini need to focus on sharpening their skills

You must rediscover your sense of joy and explore your creative energy. It’s time for you to immerse yourself in the world of romance to feel vivacity. Also, focus on sharpening your skills. The cosmos is sending your energy towards re-defining your work/life balance. Alphabets C, K and G add the midas touch as Mercury rules your sign. The yellow hue and numbers 3 and 6 will be your guiding light.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Cancer, your emotional stability has been put to test

You tend to get submerged in mystifying moods. As you are encouraged to dismantle any long-standing emotional issues, your emotional stability has been put to test. The cosmos is sharpening your focus on romantic pursuits and invigorating projects. Moon rules your sign so number 4 will prove lucky. Alphabets D and H and milky white colour will provide support.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Number 5 should turn out favourable for Leo

You’ve been on the go, so enmeshed in communication that your heart wants to steady your foundations and cultivate a soothing stillness. The universe marks you at your most active, private time of year. Sun rules your sign so number 5 should turn out favourable. Alphabets M and T and golden colour are likely to turn things around for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Alphabets T, P and N will add midas touch for Virgo

With your self-confidence shoring you’re finally ready to open up and express yourself in a new capacity. The cosmos refocuses bulk of energy towards communication, educational pursuits, and your mental inner world. Alphabets T, P and N add the midas touch as Mercury rules your sign. The green hue and numbers 3 and 8 will be your guiding light.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>You’ve been rebuilding yourself, Libra

You’ve been rebuilding yourself, forming a vision that you’d like to bloom into. You have been lately wrestling with issues of individuality and self-expression. You will receive help to activate your underutilized skills. Venus rules your sign so numbers 2 and 7 will prove lucky. Alphabets T and R and red and light colours will provide support.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Scorpio can focus on their self-expression

The cosmos yanks you out of the cave you’ve been hiding out in. It’s imperative for you to dismantle blockages that barricade your path. You have more space and clarity for growth now and you can focus on your self-expression and identity ahead. Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8 should turn out favourable. Alphabets Y and N and bright colours are likely to turn things around for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Time for Sagittarius to retreat

You have enjoyed increased networking and socialization and now you are trying to make your visions come to life. You can now retreat so you can ponder your life in peace. The cosmos redirects your focus on rest and regeneration. Alphabets D, P, B add the midas touch as Jupiter rules your sign. The yellow hue and numbers 9 and 12 will be your guiding light.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Deep colours likely to favour Capricorn today

You have uncovered stories stirring around your path of career and own drive for accomplishment. The cosmos redirects your focus and the alliances you keep. The time ahead can offer rewards based on what work you’ve put in. Let luck be by your side with deep colours and numbers like 11 and 10. Saturn is ruling your sign and alphabets J and K will bring you good luck.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Don’t rest on your laurels, Aquarius

Don’t rest on your laurels as career-wise you move into the strongest time of year career-wise. You have been busy debunking your own philosophy on life. The cosmos is heightening your visibility around your social connections. Saturn rules your sign so numbers 10 and 11 should turn out favourable. Alphabets S and G and deep colours are likely to turn things around for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Pisces are prepared to build their philosophy on life

Things are brightening up for you as it has been challenging lately. You have been through emotional turbulence concerning your intimacy and commitment experience. You are prepared to build your philosophy on life. Alphabets C, D, J, and T add the midas touch as Jupiter rules your sign. The yellow hue and numbers 9 and 12 will be your guiding light.

