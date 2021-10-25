Horoscope Today, October 25, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Horoscope is an astrological chart or diagram representing the positions of the Sun, Moon, planets, astrological aspects and angles at the time of an event, such as of a person’s birth. It often refers to an astrologer’s predictions. Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs for Monday, October 25.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Completing pending tasks

This Monday, you may find yourself running errands and completing tasks that have been procrastinated by you. This will not be hectic as you will be guided by your passion and willingness to complete the work. Today is also an ideal time for taking initiative on partnership or collaboration-based projects.

For some, this day is all about softening your stance on an emotional issue and deepening your emotional responses. Ruled by planet Mars, your zodiac sign will be in luck when around bright colours, so wear a hot pink outfit this Monday. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Back to business

You will be all about action and performance today. Your planets are sending you all the energy you require to direct towards your work. For some, it is the perfect day to focus on finances and organise financial records, while for some, Monday will be pushing them to complete projects and apply for a new job position.

Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel pink for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Embrace yourself

You will feel the urge to take pride in your self-expression and who you are today. Do not let anyone or anything behave with you in a way that harms your self-respect. Monday will bring in a much-required attention towards your finances. Meanwhile, some of you might get to go on an intimate date with a romantic partner.

Colours like yellow, orange or vermillion will be good for you. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Dealing with shifting moods

This Monday, you will find yourself running from one mood to another. The day may begin with you being lazy and not leaving home. You may work on projects and tasks that will not require stepping out of your house. As the evening comes, you will feel energised enough to indulge into some adventure.

Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear glittering champagne colour this Monday for luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Seeking company

Monday will urge you to seek a sense of belonging. You may try to socialise and meet up with your friends or colleagues this Monday. It is an ideal day for engaging in direct conversations that revolve around forward movement and plan-making. Some of you may also find yourself in an intense need for rest, renewal, and solitude.

Your lucky colour this Monday is royal blue while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Working on productive action

You will be sinking your teeth into some productive work this Monday which may concern your higher education or career. You will be completely immersed in work and tasks that will bear its fruits in the near future. It is an ideal day for ploughing ahead towards your ambitions and making deliberate choices on any indecisive ideas that are causing doubts.

Some of you may also forge new friendships today. Your lucky colour this Monday is forest pumpkin as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Seeking a break from routine

You may feel as though you are stuck in limbo this Monday. The monotonous nature of your daily life will compel you to break free from any tired routines and seek out a fresh experience. You will also find it easy to activate your self-expression and protect your individuality in certain scenarios today.

Later, in the day, you may find yourself encouraged to reflect on your current career trajectory. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear off-white and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Working on emotional bonds

You will find yourself investing much of your thoughts into intimate or familial relationships which need some mending. There may be some conversations or discussions that will help you work on any misunderstandings that may have risen in the past few days.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour purple will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Monday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>The Social butterfly

You will find yourself at the centre of a social gathering today. With your fiery personality and energetic aura, you are certainly going to be the life of the party today. Some of you will also find yourself indulged in some fun conversations with a person, while others may feel the need to withdraw and patiently sit with any disgruntled feelings.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Monday is pink. For Monday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Working towards personal ambition

Given your impressive work ethics, you will be focusing on a personal project or an ambition that you have been harbouring for quite some while. It is an ideal day to work on any unfinished tasks regarding your personal projects.

Those involve in forming new romantic connections may find some stability in their relationships. Your lucky colour for the day is brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Monday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Focus on personal growth

This Monday, you will be working on your personal growth and things that signify your status in the society. This may include focus on career, personal relationships, or higher education.

You may put yourself out there in terms of romantic relationships as you seek some fresh connections. Choose the colour cinnamon red, and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Welcoming sunshine after a storm

If the past few weeks were not so great for you emotionally, today is the day when the bright ray of sunshine will bring you hope and happiness. Your friends, family, and a potential romantic partner will be there to welcome you back from your personal ordeal.

Take this time to enjoy your company and look ahead with hope. Your zodiac sign Pisces is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

