Horoscope Today, October 26, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, cancellation of the pre-planned event may make you feel irritated while Taurus and Gemini will face a temporary separation from their mate. Cancer and Capricorn to face health issues, ensure to take Vitamin C. Libra will feel nostalgic. Read on to know about astrological predictions for other zodiac signs.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Don’t let the cancellation of plans spoil your mood

Disappointing emails or calls could come your way today as your friend may have to turn down an invitation or plan to go out or party. However, don’t let it spoil your mood and keep yourself busy with other work and enjoy your day. Avoid going to the opposite extreme or working too hard.

Mars rules your sign so the colour orange and numbers 1 and 8 will be proved favourable, while alphabets A, L and E will bring you good luck.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Temporary separation from a partner might make you feel sad

Taurus, the day doesn’t seem to be favourable for you, however, don’t worry this too shall pass. Your financial situation may make you feel tense. Also, the money that you have been expecting to receive today may be delayed. Temporary separation from your beloved partner could make you feel a little blue. Keep yourself busy and don’t dwell on it.

Also, take some time to relax in the evening. Your sign is being ruled by Venus so your lucky numbers are 2 and 7 whereas lucky alphabets are V, U and B and the lucky colour is white.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Wear yellow to feel positive

An unexpected event might cause you to be temporarily separated from the mate. However, don’t let confusion surrounding the incident and your mate’s role in it, raise doubt on your friend’s motives. Money may be on your mind, and you may need brainstorming ways to increase your income. Don’t haste to make any decisions.

Alphabets C, K and G and the colour bright yellow will bring you luck as Mercury rules your sign. Numbers 3 and 6 will add charm.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Health issues are on cards

Cancer, mild cold symptoms could affect your ability to work as well as your self-confidence today. You’re an active person, so this could upset you. Disagreement with your friends could also affect your concentration. Dose yourself with juice, tea and vitamin C to get through the day.

Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8, alphabets Y and N will turn things favourable for you while bright colours will make you feel energetic.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Sun will rule your zodiac sign

Your mate or your love partner might feel a little jealous of your friends now as you have a number of invitations that only involve you and your pals. However, you can turn down one of them in favour of being with your partner. Temporary blocks of goals and projects may make you feel frustrated. Let them ride for now and enjoy your day with your friends and mate.

Sun will be your ruling planet so number 5, alphabets M and T and golden colour should turn out favourable.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Stay focused to accomplish your goals

You want to take a day off today to take care of an unfinished creative project that you’ve been working on for some time. But disagreements with your friends may keep your mind occupied and upset you. Despite it all, try to stay focused as that’s the only way to get your goals accomplished.

Alphabets T, P and N, colour green hue and numbers 3 and 8 will bring you good luck today.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Nostalgia is on your cards

Libra, today you might feel nostalgic about friends and family members who live far away from away. You may be longing for a time long past. Call your friends and family, they’ll be glad to hear from you. A good conversation with your loved ones will make you feel charged up the day. Also, don’t forget to pay attention to your loved ones who live nearby.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus so numbers 2 and 7, alphabets T and R and red colours will bring you to support.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Tangled money matters can make you feel frustrated

Tangled money matters or a delay in receiving funds can prove frustrating for you. Today isn’t a good day to make investments, buy property, or seek a loan. Dealing with these might raise doubt about your money management skills. Don’t worry, this is just a temporary problem and will get solved with time.

Mars rules your sign so bright colours, numbers 1 and 8, alphabets Y and N are likely to turn things around for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Money related problems to end today

Issues with friends and possibly a romantic partner over the past few days could make you feel unloved, insecure, and emotionally blocked. However, this hasn’t changed your friends’ attitude toward you. But remember nothing lasts forever, hence, these would pass too. These are just a bump in the road. The day will not be as bad as you think.

All your money-related problems will end today. Jupiter rules the zodiac sign, alphabets D, P, B, colour yellow hue and numbers 9 and 12 will guide you today.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Sniffles or sore throat might make you feel tired

Sniffles or a sore throat might make you feel tired, possibly taking off from work. This could also stop you from going out on a date as well. Try to keep yourself occupied with activities that don’t make you feel physically tired. Also, take some vitamin C.

As Saturn rules your sign, let luck be by your side with deep colours, numbers like 11 and 10, and alphabets J and K.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Lack of contact with loved ones will make you feel insecure

Lack of contact with a close friend or romantic partner might make you feel lonely and insecure. You may feel left out but dwell on it. Instead, give your friend a call. They will be very glad to hear from you. This will also make you feel good and loved.

Just like Capricorn, Saturn too rules your zodiac sign so numbers 10 and 11, alphabets S and G and deep colours will turn things around for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Domestic responsibilities may make you feel overburdened

Responsibilities at home may cause some inner conflict. But, you have a personal life and it’s important to take care of these things, too. Disagreements with your friends could distract and make you feel stressed. Make an effort to balance it all.

Wear yellow hue to add charm to your day while alphabets C, D, J, and T, and numbers 9 and 12 will be your guiding light.

