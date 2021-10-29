Horoscope Today, October 29, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Today, October 29, Geminis are advised to avoid indulging in illegal activity, while people with Scorpio and Aquarius zodiac will find themselves doing charity work. Today, however, does not look to be a great day for Leo, you are advised to keep an eye on your enemies. Sagittarius must avoid using harsh words and keep anger under control. Continue reading to find more about astrological predictions for the other zodiac signs.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Advertisement

>Arise may face trouble with work and career

You may be experiencing some business troubles right now. For whatever reason, your thoughts will be agitated. Your work may be unexpectedly hampered. You’ll be concerned about your career. People may criticise your erratic behaviour. The colour orange, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will be helpful, while the alphabets A, L, and E will bring you luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Spiritual day for Taurus people

You will be pleased to watch your company gain traction. Your children’s achievements will keep you happy. New sources of revenue will be created. You will get more involved in religious activities. You will defeat your adversaries. Your manager may be pleased with your efforts. Numbers 2 and 7 are lucky for you, the lucky alphabets are V, U, and B, and the colour white will be good for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Advertisement

>Avoid indulging in illegal activities

Guests may arrive at your house today. Your plans will resume. You should avoid engaging in illegal activity. Your mother’s health will be a source of concern for you. Emotional decisions might cost you a lot of money. You may receive employment offers from large corporations. Because Mercury rules your sign, the letters C, K, and G, as well as the vivid yellow colour, will bring you luck. Numbers 3 and 6 will provide a whimsical touch.

Advertisement

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>A day with new opportunities for Cancer

Advertisement

Those looking for new employment may find success in their efforts today. You will be supported by your family. In the business, you may need to sign some new contracts. You intend to buy a costly electrical device online. You will become involved in philanthropic initiatives. The digits 1 and 8, and the alphabets Y and N, will assist you, and vibrant colours will energise you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Advertisement

>Be cautious of people who envy you

Your love relationship will become more affectionate. Don’t put in too many hours at the workplace. Your opponents may spread incorrect information about you. In your home, there would be a lack of discipline. Your reputation may suffer as a result. Make an effort to learn from your prior experiences. Because the Sun will be your ruling planet, the numbers 5 and T, as well as the colour gold, should be beneficial.

Advertisement

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Virgo may experience a rise in their earnings

Advertisement

You should maintain a steady relationship with your father. You will be supported by your elders. Your work’s quality will improve. You will get along well with high-ranking officials. Virgo people are more likely to see a rise in their earnings. Today, the letters T, P, and N, as well as the colour green and the numbers 3 and 8, will bring you luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Advertisement

>Libra, take your partner’s health into consideration

Your self-esteem will improve. The day is really good for government personnel. You and your close pals may discuss some important issues. You will project a positive image in society. However, you need to take care of the health of your life partner. Since your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus, the numbers 2 and 7, the alphabets T and R, and the colour red might help you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Advertisement

>Scorpio may indulge in charity

You will become involved in charity programs. Working professionals may progress in their careers. In your household, there would be a joyful and pleasant atmosphere. Your life partner may present you a gift. Politicians may be promoted to a greater level of responsibility. All of your required work will be completed effortlessly. Because Mars rules your sign, vibrant colours, the numbers 1 and 8, and the alphabets Y and N are likely to be beneficial.

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Advertisement

>Keep your expenses and anger in check, Sagittarius

Your financial situation may deteriorate. You are advised to reduce your spending in order to improve your savings. You may be concerned about your company. Anger and over-excitement may wreak havoc on your job. Because you are concerned about your mother’s health, your power at work may dwindle. The day is excellent for romantic relationships. Today, Jupiter rules the zodiac sign, the letters D, P, B, the yellowish tint, and the numbers 9 and 12 will guide you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Capricorn, it is a great day for you

This seems like an excellent day for Capricorn. The working environment would be encouraging. Your personality will be lauded. You’ll be able to finish your workplace duties on schedule. Meeting up with old pals will keep you entertained. Deep colours, numbers like 11 and 10, and the alphabets J and K will bring you good wealth because Saturn rules your sign.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Listen to your family members, it may benefit you

You may buy some nice products, but your overall expense will be lower. You will become involved in charitable causes. Employees in overseas firms may receive a raise. You will profit from the advice of your family members. You are also likely to hear some exciting news. You can use the numbers 10 and 11, the alphabets S and G, and dark colours to your advantage.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Avoid investing in the stock market

Pisces, you should strictly adhere to traffic laws while driving. Make an effort to overcome your flaws. Cervical discomfort may be problematic for you. Don’t listen to other people’s advice about family issues. Making large investments in the stock market is not a good idea today. At work, your reputation will improve. Wear yellow to cheer your day, and the letters C, D, J, and T, as well as the numbers 9 and 12, will direct you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.