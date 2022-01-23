'Hospitals Refused Admissions to Injured': Devendra Fadnavis Demands Action in Mumbai High-rise Fire

BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that some private hospitals had refused to admit victims of the Kamala building fire in Tardeo.

At least six persons were killed and 23 others injured in a major fire that broke out in the 20-storey residential building on Saturday morning. Following the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up an inquiry committee in the incident.

“Shocked and anguished to know nearby hospitals refused admissions to injured, which resulted into more deaths. If it is true then, BMC and State administration should fix the responsibility for these deaths and take action against those responsible," Fadnavis said in a tweet.

The statement comes after a resident of Sachinam Heights had said that nearby hospital reused to admit a patient but later began taking in patients.

According to a report in Times of India, 29 victims were rushed to Kasturba, Bhatia, Nair, Wockhardt, Masina and HN Reliance Hospitals.

In a late-night release on Saturday, the BMC said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has set up a committee headed by a deputy municipal commissioner (zone 2) to inquire into the incident. The panel has been asked to submit its report in 15 days. Following an audit, the BMC had issued notices to 223 high-rise buildings in the city last month for the neglect of in-house fire-fighting equipment, it said.

As per a BMC official, of the injured persons, seven were taken to the BMC-run Nair Hospital and five of them died, while one more succumbed at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital.

Mumbai police have registered six accidental death reports (ADRs) in connection with the fire that broke out in a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai. The police are waiting for a report by the fire department as well as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) electricity wing to know the exact cause of fire, although preliminary investigation has revealed that it broke out due to a power short circuit, officials said.

