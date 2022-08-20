Home » News » India » House Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in J-K's Udhampur; 2 Minors Killed

The bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, were recovered by the rescuers. (Photo: ANI)
The mud house collapsed in Tikri block's Samole village during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

A mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, killing two minors inside, officials said on Saturday.

The house in Tikri block’s Samole village collapsed late on Friday night. Rescuers recovered the bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, officials said.

Several other houses in the area were also damaged, according to officials. Police and revenue officials are on the spot and investigations are underway.

(With PTI inputs)

