Housing Scheme Scam: Three Arrested for Cheating Bank of Rs 6 Crore in Gujarat

A case of cheating India Home Loan Limited, a housing finance company of Rs 6 crore in the name of a housing scheme, has come to light in Gujarat. In Patan, the Vrindavan Residency scheme, which was announced in 2019, did not progress beyond paper and in the name of this scheme Rs 6 crore was siphoned off from a housing finance bank. They never built a single unit of the building.

The Crime Branch registered a case on Tuesday and the mastermind of this scam, Parbat Rabari, the General Manager of the Housing Finance Corporation Rishabh Yagnik and two others have already been arrested so far.

The economic offence wing of the Crime Branch in Ahmedabad has registered a case against eight people in this case. The police have alleged that they prepared a fake housing scheme and took crores of rupees from India Home Loan Limited against plot holders that did not exist.

These thugs forged a plan to take a loan of Rs 6 crore in the name of 32 plot owners. The Crime Branch has arrested the then General Manager of India Home Loan Dileep Shah, Kalpesh Prajapati, Parbat Rabari and Rishbbh Yagnik. The mastermind of this scam is Parbat Rabari who had prepared a plan to take crores of rupees from the bank in the name of 32 fake plot holders of Bhabhar in Banaskantha. Parbat Rabari in collusion with the General Manager, Dilip Shah, evaluator Kalpesh Prajapati of India Home Loan Limited produced fake documents in the bank and secured the loan.

The Crime Branch is now investigating the percentage of commission Rishabh Yagnik and Kalpesh Prajapati of India Home Loan Limited got and what was the nature of their crime. The Crime Branch is now trying to verify who used the fake documents and who used the money deposited in the account of those four men who have not been arrested yet.

The Crime Branch has learnt that in Patan and Bhabhar area, signatures of 32 people were taken. Before taking these signatures, they were told that some people would get buffaloes and some may get houses and then they would have to pay the installments. The amount approved in the name of these people was deposited in the account of Parabat Rabari. This whole scam was plotted by making their own relatives a stakeholder in a company called Fortune Developers.

