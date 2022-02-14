How 7th Wife's Vow Led to Arrest of Odisha’s Fake Doc Who Married 14 Women, Duped Them of Lakhs

A conman who posed as a doctor to cheat 14 women from seven states, got them to marry him and duped them of lakhs of rupees, was arrested from Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday, after his seventh wife approached the police.

Ramesh Swain is neither a doctor nor a government officer, but he had put a government staff sticker on his vehicle, said police. He travelled across states, living in luxurious flats.

Swain first got married in 1982 in Kendrapara. His second marriage was held in 2002. He introduced himself as single on a matrimonial website, posing as a doctor or government officer. He targeted women from high-profile families and after a few days of the wedding, he ran away with the money, said police.

Swain married three women from Odisha, one from Punjab, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He also married two in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, said police.

Swain’s seventh wife lodged an FIR at Khandagiri Police station in July 2021. “We met on a matrimonial website. After our wedding, we stayed in Bhubaneswar. After a few days, he fled with the money and jewellery. Then I saw that he had posted a photo on the website, again looking for a partner. I then filed an FIR," stated the complaint.

Umashankar Das, deputy commissioner of police, Bhubaneswar, said, “A case has been registered in Bhubaneswar police limits. He fathered five children from his first two marriages. He targeted middle-aged single working women through different matrimonial sites. Lawyers, doctors and highly-educated women are among his victims. Swain used to gain their trust and abandon them after taking money and valuables. He travelled across the country seeking such matches and spent most of his time with one of his wives at Guwahati, Assam."

Swain was arrested in 2006 on charges of duping 13 banks in Ernakulam, Kerala, of Rs 1 crore.

He was arrested in Hyderabad in 2011 for duping unemployed youths of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of them providing jobs.

