How a 'Tamil Heart' Helped Kashmiri Woman Recover from Long-term Disease

Shasthi Fathima, a 33-year-old woman from Kashmir, has been reportedly suffering from heart disease for the past seven years. Although she was treated at several hospitals in Kashmir, her doctors advised that heart transplant surgery seems mandatory for Fathima to save her life.

Eventually, Fathima has been receiving treatment at the MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai for the past three months as a doctor in Kashmir has said that special medical facilities are available in Tamil Nadu and that would greatly help her. Doctors who examined Fathima’s condition found that she would be at risk if she does not undergo a heart transplant surgery within a month or two. It was then that the Aishwarya Foundation team came to know about Fathima through the hospital management, wherein the foundation came forward to help her and asked for the full details of the patient.

Fathima has been confined to home after completing her grade 12 due to heart disease. Fathima’s parents were unable to go to work owing to old age. It was during this time that Fathima’s brother became the sole breadwinner of the family by working as a salesman in a clothing store in Srinagar and looking after the entire family and their medical expenses.

Advertisement

The family suffered since there seems no proper income to do heart transplant surgery for Fathima to save her life. However, Fathima’s brother travelled 3,000 km to Chennai by train with the sole intention of saving his sister’s life on the advice of a doctor in Kashmir.

Similarly, another tragic incident took place a couple of months ago. An 18-year-old youth in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district was killed in a bike accident on January 26. The family of the young boy who was declared brain dead, came forward to donate their son’s organs. Due to the family’s goodwill gesture, the heart has been airlifted to the hospital in Chennai within four hours. Fathima was treated immediately, which resulted in her full recovery. After a month of observation, Fathima regained her life.

While speaking to News18, MD of Aishwarya Foundation, Chithra said, ‘Since the death of three-and-a-half-year-old child Aishwarya due to heart disease, we have been accepting the full cost of medical treatment for those suffering from such heart diseases," she said.

Advertisement

Fathima said, “I had suffered a lot to breathe. But now, I had gained my second life. My thanks to the parents for donating me the heart."

The fact is that a Tamil heart has saved the life of a woman from Kashmir by transcending all caste, religion, language and state.

(Inputs from Velmurugan, Chennai)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.