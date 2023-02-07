Aaftab Poonawala, the main accused in the gruesome Mehrauli murder case, met another girl, named Aditi, on dating app Bumble after killing and dismembering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, the Delhi Police chargesheet has revealed. It alleged that Poonawala used to move Walkar’s body parts from the fridge to a lower cabinet in the kitchen whenever Aditi used to visit his home.

The Delhi Police had filed the 6,629-page chargesheet on January 24 and a Delhi court took cognisance of it on Tuesday.

Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested on November 12.

According to the chargesheet, accessed by News18, Poonawala described in his statement how he purchased a saw and three blades to chop the body. The chargesheet alleges that he shifted the body to the bathroom and cut the body into 17 pieces. On the first day, he cut her hand and wrist, it said, adding that Poonawala himself suffered a cut on his hand while trying to chop up Walkar’s body.

“After killing Shraddha, I closed the main door of the house at about 07:45 PM and went to nearby hardware shop situated at 60 foota Road, Chhatter Pur Pahadi Delhi and purchased a saw, 3 blades, a hammer and plastic clip from there," the chargesheet quotes Poonawala as saying.

“… while cutting the wrists of Shraddha, I also got a minor cut on my left hand with saw due to which there was minor bleeding also from my hand… I used to dispose of the body parts one by one as per my convenience. I had bought a fridge on 19-05-2022 so that I may keep the remaining body parts of Shraddha in the refrigerator to prevent it from stench and decomposing."

The chargesheet further revealed that Poonawala met a girl named Aditi on Bumble and detailed how he used to hide the body parts whenever she came over.

“Soon after, I came in contact with a girl named Aditi through Bumble app. Aditi also visited my flat and even stayed at night several times. Whenever Aditi used to visit my flat, I used to clean the refrigerator and used to put the body parts of Shraddha in the lower cabinet of kitchen. After her departure, I used to keep the remaining body parts that is head, torso and both forearms in the refrigerator," Poonawala purportedly said in his statement.

The chargesheet further said Poonawala destroyed Walkar’s phone, credit cards and documents while on his way to Bhayander in Maharashtra where he was supposed to join the inquiry initiated after the victim’s father lodged a missing person’s complaint.

