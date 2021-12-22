'How Can I Keep My Daughter Home for So Long?': In Mewat, Marriages Being Rushed In Wake of New Law

Near the Hodel Chowk in Nuh in Haryana’s Mewat, people are rushing to meet Mufti Sahab, a local religious leader here. The news of the new law proposing to increase the legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21 is not going down well with the people of the region, News18 found during a visit.

“We want to seek help on the way forward. How can I keep my daughter home for so long?" a father, who looked worried, asks Mufti Sahab. In fact, Sahab seems to have a situation at hand as he is surrounded by five such worried fathers and serious deliberations are on. The proposed law, which will make minimum marriage age for girls uniform across all religions at 21, is being sent to a standing committee for scrutiny, but in Mewat, the sense of ‘worry’ is quite palpable.

“When to get married is a personal choice, our fundamental right, the government or the law should not interfere in that. ‘Hukoomat’ (the government) must rethink his decision of the new law for women," Mufti Tarif Salim Nadwi says.

Not very far from the Hodel Chowk, Akhtar Hussain is getting his house in order after getting his 19-year-old daughter married off a day earlier. The marriage was done in such haste that he only has two pictures of the ‘nikaah’. He is now calling up a few relatives who attended the wedding, asking if they took any more pictures at the ‘nikaah’.

Hussain says he loves his daughter to bits but the thought of the new law being implemented and having to keep his daughter at home for a couple of more years is unthinkable. The provisions in the draft law, that the marriage age enhancement would only come into effect two years after the enactment of the law, is not known to anyone here.

“I have four more daughters I need to get married off. How can I wait for so long? The marriage of my daughter was not due for another six months but hearing about the possibility of the new law coming, we got her married overnight. I am not opposed to women education…my daughters can study further in their marital homes," Akhtar told News18.

The region saw many such haste marriages recently with parents getting their young girls aged between 18 and 20 married off while it was still legal to do so.

One of the girls around the house wants to speak about the new law for women and give her views but she is not allowed to talk. Shabana anyway comes outside the door of the house where the men are busy criticising the law and its implications. Her words showcase how women tend to back the move.

“I am very happy…many women get pregnant at 18 right after they get married but they have no say on when they want a baby. It’s often the decision of the husband or the father-in-law. This move will empower women," Shabana says, in an indication towards the government’s aim of women empowerment. The bill’s draft in fact says the objectives of the law is to make women self-reliant and “to enable them to take decisions themselves".

Social activists on the ground believe that awareness is the key to the solution for women-centric issues such as early marriage, reproductive health and nutrition. A section of young women welcome the proposal and say “till the time awareness penetrates, let the law be with us." The law is now going to a standing committee and may take its own time to come.

