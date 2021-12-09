How CDS General Bipin Rawat Taught Ex-Armyman's Son To Respect Elders

General Bipin Rawat, the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who, along with his wife and 12 other army personnel, died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, always tried to maintain discipline among the Armed forces. An incident that happened a few years ago also highlights how he tried to infuse respect among common people for former armed forces personnel.

A few years ago, General Bipin Rawat reached Punjab’s Pathankot to attend the parade ceremony as the Army Chief. Ex-servicemen were also invited to this function. Following the parade ceremony, all the visitors were invited for a meal. On hearing the announcement being made for the invitation for food, General Bipin Rawat also reached to have a meal with the soldiers and ex-servicemen. The then Adjutant General Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar was also present in this event with Rawat.

Lt Gen Ashwini Kumar recalled the incident that happened while having food following the parade ceremony in Pathankot. He narrated how Gen Rawat taught a man to respect elders.

Lt Gen Kumar said, “An elderly ex-serviceman was sitting next to General Bipin Rawat. His mouth was partially paralyzed, due to which he was unable to eat food on his own. His son was always with him to take care of him."

Kumar said during this, General Bipin Rawat met with the elderly soldier with great kindness. For the veteran ex-serviceman, this moment was memorable as the soldiers do not even get a glimpse of the Army Chief while they remain in service.

“It was very encouraging for them to sit and eat with Army Chief. In this enthusiasm, the elderly ex-serviceman whose mouth was paralyzed himself started having the food without anyone’s help. In this attempt, the ex-Army personnel lost grip on food and it fell on his shirt. This made his son angry and he scolded his father in front of everyone. General Bipin Rawat was deeply hurt by this and he cleaned the food that fell on the shirt of the elderly ex-soldier. With this gesture, he made ex-Army man’s son realise to respect his father and support him," Lt Gen Kumar added.

This kindness of CDO General Bipin Rawat had won everyone’s heart. According to a senior former Indian Army officer, General Bipin Rawat’s role was like that of a father in the Army.

