How Godavari, Krishna and Guntur Gear Up for 3-day Sankranthi Festival With Big Cockfights

As Sankranti is celebrated for three days from January 14 to 16, households and people in many villages of Telugu States get ready for much-hyped cockfights and games of enthusiasm coupled with tradition, culture and historic roots.

Sankranthi (Harvest) festival is synonymous with crops and the cockfights are round the corner. And of course, the people in several districts Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and others in Andhra Pradesh and many others in Telangana get ready for the same. The people who were involved in the cockfights used to spend a lot of money as a bet with the game of enthusiasm. During the festival, the households are naturally decorated with green mango leaves on the main doors and gates. While the women indulge in preparing sumptuous and delicious food items the children clad in new and ethnic dresses suitable to the tradition and culture. As Gangireddulu (decorated bullocks) are also famous, the people throng in large numbers in the makeshift tents at the open places and grounds.

The people who participate in the game with their birds follow the age-old tradition of Kukkuta Sastra which explains cockfights and preparations followed by health precautions. They offer training, good and nutritious food, take vitamin tablets from veterinary doctors and get ready for the big fight months in advance.

Advertisement

English writer George Wilson wrote ‘Cock of the Game’ in 1646 about the cockfight which is famous elsewhere in the world. The cockfight is also seen in some of the rural pockets of foreign countries such as Iran, Indonesia, Brazil, Peru, Philippines, Mexico, France, Cuba, Pakistan, the US, Japan and some others.

The games and the bets involved in lakhs and crores of money also gives much entertainment to those who witness. As the cocks get ready to take on each other, the youth gathered used to encourage by whistling and clapping sometimes.

In addition to giving training in advance and nutritious food, besides giving necessary medicines and vitamin tablets as directed by veterinary doctors, the participants prepare them for the big fight by sprinkling some cool water on them. This is to see that they instantly get ready for the big bout and fight uninterruptedly.

The local people show much enthusiasm to witness the cockfight in awe and enthusiasm as those involved in the feast will add to the festive atmosphere.

Advertisement

The game and show involve big money as they used to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 on each cock for the big fight. Sometimes the people offer training to the cocks from six months to one and half years. They tie sharp knives and blades to the birds as they conduct the bout at some places.

There are reports that huge money is used as a bet in Godavari districts despite some restrictions by the local officials and the government.

Advertisement

They chose tough and strong cocks based on the colour of the wings and physical structure from myriad varieties for the fight. The birds are fondly called white peacock, cock peacock, gouda peacock, crow vulture, cock kakkera, red vulture and abras and some others.

As per history, the cockfight dates back to about 6,000 years, according to some reports. Following Kukkuta Sastra Andhra Kshatriyas (kings) used to conduct the cockfight in a big way. Even legend has it that cockfights led to war among the kings in those days like Palntai Yuddham, Bobbili Yuddham was fought.

The fight of the cocks is of two types one is for amusement and the other for betting. The cockfights also involved sentiments, astrological guidelines as per Kukkuta Sastra and enthusiasm. It was said that as per astrology, Kukkuta Sastra was written and used for cockfights. Before getting into the fight they follow stars and auspicious times for the fight.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the rope in different varieties of birds with some calculations, names of the owners and auspicious timings. They use the birds following horoscopes on the day of the fight by fielding a cock with another with the same colour.

Gauda Cocks and peacock cocks for the fight on Bhogi day of January 13. Also on the festival day of Sankranti on January 14, they field red cocks with rugged physical structure and colour and on the last day Kanuma on January 16, they use other cocks.

Advertisement

They believe that they field winning birds like Yasara Kaki degalu, Pasimagallu, Kakidegala cocks and others on Makara Sankranti day. And the following day, the field types of birds like Erra Degalu, and some cocks with tough structure to win the bout as they are known for expertise, continuous fight and knack. These fights of the cocks are known in the Godavari districts. Peacock type cocks is used for the fights as they weigh about three kilos with strong structure as they boast active eyes, sharp and strong nails of the legs. These are conducted in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.