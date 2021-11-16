How Gujarat Authorities are Trying to Keep Lakhs of Devotees on an Annual Trek Safe from Covid and Lions

Lakhs of devotees have gathered for the annual ritual of Lili Parikrama in Gujarat’s Girnar area. Taking into account the Covid pandemic, authorities have decided that a group of 400 pilgrims will be allowed at a time to do the parikrama, or circumambulation of Mount Girnar. The pilgrimage in Junagadh district began on November 14 and will go on until November 19.

>When and how Lili Parikrama is done

Girnar’s Lili Parikrama starts from Kartik Sud Agiyaras and continues until Poonam (full-moon day) and on the day of Ekadashi (the eleventh day of the fifteen-day cycle) devotees take a dip in the Damodar Kund, then go for the darshan of Damodar, Bhavanath Mahadev and Dudheshwar Mahadev, and spend their night at the foothills of Girnar. On the night of Agiyaras, the Hari Jhandi officially starts in which a procession of Dudheshwar of Bhavnath Taleti is taken out from Rupayatan Gate. Devotees cross the hills in Hasanpur or Jinbawa Madhi, which is almost three miles to the north and spend their night there.

After this, on Kartik Sud Teras day, devotees rest on the northern fringe of Girnar where Surajkund is situated. On the fourteenth day, devotees have to reach the eastern fringe of Girnar from Malvela and have to rest at Bordevi on the southern side. Mataji (the goddess) is at this place, which has water for many months in the year. The natural beauty of this area is unparalleled and many devotees take time to enjoy it. On the full-moon day, they leave Bordevi and return to Bhavnath Taleti.

>Devotees complete Harit Chakra after walking 36 kilometres

To complete Girnar’s Harit Chakra, devotees go around the Girnar mountain and for this they have to walk a 36-km circular route. On the Parikrama Marg, Uttar Mandals organise food for the devotees. Some devotees bring their own raw eatables from their homes and cook their food in the forest.

>Administration’s efforts for safety and necessary amenities

To keep lions and other wild animals away from the trek, the forest department has taken a number of steps. Lili Parikrama happens in the abode of Gir lions. Around 60 of these big cats are found in the foothills of the Girnar mountain range, while it is also said to be home to leopards. To keep devotees safe from such wild animals, officials of Junagadh forest department have been placed on duty. Trekking teams chase away lions from the Harit Kaksheey route so that devotees do not face any threat.

The lakhs of people who turn up for the annual event have to be provided all the necessary amenities and the administration has to ensure that they do not face any difficulty. On the trek route, the administration has to arrange lighting, water, food, toilets, etc, and keep them safe from wild animals. Various departments of the administration come together to ensure this.

>An opportune time for traders

Tourism is the main source of income in Junagadh district. Small-time traders open their shops in the local market (haat) during this time of the year and this provides employment to hundreds of people.

>The route of the pilgrimage

The Hari Bhari Barat (green procession) starts from the Dudheshwar Mahadev temple at the foothills of Bhavanath. This circular trek is 36 kilometres long and passes through the dense forest area of Girnar, which has trees of teak, bamboo and has waterfalls and rivulets. The route is dotted with many temples, which include Jinabawani Madhi, Malvela, Surajkund, Sarkhadiya Hanuman, Bordevi and in the end Bhavnath. The trek also has many camps and the distance between Jinabawa Madhi and Malela is 8 km. The distance from Malvela to Bordevi temple and from there to Bhavanath Taleti is also 8 km each. In the 36-km trek of the Green Circuit, three horse-like structures appear. Pilgrims have to climb over them and then descend.

>The religious importance of Lili Parikrama

Devotees get the opportunity to take up this parikrama during the five days between Dev Uthi Ekadashi to full-moon day. There is a story about why this parikrama is carried out during this time. According to legends, Lord Krishna had organised a celebration on the eve of the marriage of his sister Subhadra that lasted from Agyaras to Poonam.

