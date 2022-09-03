How Many Steps You Should Walk in a Day For Weight Loss

Nowadays people take many measures to lose weight including dieting, exercise and fasting among others. At the same time, many people go to the gym for hours and do intense workouts. However, you can lose weight even by walking daily. But, it is very important to know what is the right way to walk and how long and how many steps one should walk every day.

Let us know how to get maximum benefit from walking for weight loss.

Walking to lose weight

If you are gaining weight and are unable to do workouts due to a busy work schedule, then start walking daily in the morning or evening. Walking could be very beneficial for losing weight, if one knows the right technique. It also depends on how long and how intensely you walk. Diet also plays a major role in weight loss. If you walk regularly, it burns a lot of calories. So, walking is considered a very easy way to lose weight.

How long to walk

If you walk for nearly 30 minutes a day, then it can burn more than 150 calories. The more and more intense your walk, the more calories you will burn.

However, walking or running should be done according to your physical ability, because exhausting yourself may harm our health. Excess walking may lead to muscle pain, physical injury and burnout. If this is your first time then don’t be in hurry, try to gradually increase your speed, intensity and distance you cover while walking.

Don’t quit walking when you lose weight

As soon as some people start to lose weight, they stop doing all physical activity. But, do not do this at all. Workout becomes even more important when you start to lose weight. Do not forget to take a healthy diet with walking, running, or any kind of physical activity.

How many steps per day

If you want to reduce your weight quickly, then you must walk about 10 thousand steps daily. However, start with 2000 steps and then gradually increase the steps to 10 thousand per day. Also, include fresh green vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, low-fat dairy products, lean proteins and healthy fats into your daily diet. If you need any information related to losing weight, then definitely take an opinion from a dietitian.

