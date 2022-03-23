How Mission Ganga Changed Kolkata Pilot Mahashweta Who Rescued Indians From Ukraine

Mahasweta, who has been working as a pilot in Indian aviation for the last four years, hails from Kolkata. The pilot, one morning, received a call that she needed to be ready with her belongings in two hours for a strategic mission.

The call came as a surprise for Mahasweta, who has been operating in the domestic airline industry and wasn’t prepared for an international evacuation mission.

Mahashweta did not even have enough time to inform her parents. She later came to know that she was selected for the Government of India’s Mission Ganga to evacuate the Indians trapped in war-torn Ukraine.

She worked continuously for the next 10 days and brought back more than 800 Indians stranded in Ukraine. However, Mahaswheta avoids taking the credit for this mission as she believes it was a team effort and that she is fortunate to be a part of Mission Ganga’s team.

Mahashweta recalls that she was scared when she was informed to fly for about 4000 miles to bring the stranded Indians back from Ukraine.

She says that she did not know whether or not she would return from this task. Her parents too shared her anxiety. Her parents thought that when everyone was returning from Ukraine, what was the point of sending their daughter to the war-torn country?

Following this, the words of the former foreign minister, late Sushma Swaraj, gave them a lot of strength. She had said even if you were stuck on Mars, the Indian Embassy would help you.

Mahashweta says that the mission to bring back Indians has changed her from the inside and she feels a lot more mature now. She states that when the flight touched Indian soil, the passengers started thanking her which gave birth to a new person in her.

