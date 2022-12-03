How Morgan Stanley VP Chased Down a Mobile Thief on a Busy Mumbai Street

High-stakes chase, mobile thief and a top business executive –Mumbai’s Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road reportedly witnessed a film-like scene with the VP of Morgan Stanley group at the centre of it all.

The 41-year-old VP chased down and caught a mobile thief on the streets of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, reports Hindustan Times. According to the Powai police, Sudhanshu Nivsarkar took an autorickshaw from the Hub Mall in Goregaon and was enroute his home when the incident took place.

The auto was forced to halt following a traffic jam near the NSG base at the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road. Nivsarkar was waiting for the jam to clear. The VP was reportedly holding his cell phone in his left hand while sitting in the auto-rickshaw when a mobile thief got close to the auto and snatched his phone. He quickly began running away. According to the HT report, Nivsarkar almost immediately jumped out of the auto and began chasing the thief.

After a several minute chase sequence, the Morgan Stanley VP caught up with the thief and fought off the accused. The chase reported continued again for several more minutes before the accused allegedly tripped and fell down.

“Nivsarkar caught up with the robber and at the same time, passers-by who had witnessed the chase also came rushing to help. They roughed up and overpowered the accused, while Nivsarkar called the Mumbai Police control room," said the HT report quoting the police.

Cops took the accused into police custody and recovered Nivsarkar’s phone from him. The thief was identified as 32-year-old Sagar Thakur, a resident of the Saki Vihar Road in Powai. “Thakur has been arrested and charged with robbery under the Indian Penal Code. We are looking into his background to check if he has similar cases registered against him in the past," a police officer told HT.

