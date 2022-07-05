How Much Does A Puppy Cost? Police Makes 2nd Arrest After Dehradun Woman Charged with Rs 66 Lakh for Golden Retriever

How much money would you spend for a puppy? Few thousands or perhaps 1-2 lakh. But a retired doctor from Dehradun end up paying over 66 lakhs for a ‘Golden Retriever’ puppy which she never received.

The woman later realized that she has been duped. The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand police has arrested one Cameroon citizen on charges of cyber fraud. This arrest comes almost a year after another foreign national was arrested.

Although, the STF cracked the case but the money could not be recovered. “We had shared information with various states about the missing second accused Nyongabsen Hilary. Gujarat police sounded alert as he had duped someone there too. On Monday we were granted custody of the accused" told Ankush Mishra, Circle Officer (Cyber Cell) STF to News18.

As per the officials, one complainant Dr Aarti Rawat, a retired employee from a government corporation decided to gift a ‘Golden Retriever’ puppy to daughter on her birthday last year. She referred to online sites Just Dial and spotted a website offering puppies.

But the website turned out to be a fake and was operated by the two Bengaluru based Cameroon nationals with the sole objective of duping gullible customers.

“The woman initially paid certain amount to the accused online. She made several transactions thereafter as accused either threatened her in the name of IT and legal action or promised to return rest of the money once she had paid another few hundred lakhs", the Circle Officer added. In total Dr Aarti Rawat paid 66,39,000 in 13 different accounts.

A case was registered last June and after chasing accounts and phone numbers one accused Bobby Ibrahim was held in August. However, another accused Nyongabsen Hilary was on run. The police booked Hiary under various sections of IPC and produced before a local court from where he has been sent to on a judicial remand.

