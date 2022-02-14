How Nalanda University Rose From The Ashes To Regain Past Glory

No one expected Nalanda University to be back in its glory itself after being burned down by the Turkish general Bakhtiyar Khilji many years ago. When Nitish Kumar became Bihar’s chief minister, he and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam attempted to give a new lease of life to Nalanda University. Former President Abdul Kalam, former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have all made significant contributions to the Nalanda University development project.

The institution was constructed in a magnificent and attractive manner. The stunning vista of the campus greets you as soon as you reach the main gate of Nalanda University. The scenes on both sides of the road as well as the view of the hills in front are quite captivating. The decision to rebuild this university was backed by the East Asia Summit in 2007.

Nalanda University’s graph of progress is constantly on the up, thanks to the new academic programmes and curriculum schools and centres, short-term programmes, student scholarships, infrastructure, development policy initiatives, internal and external audit system. This university is ready to stake a claim on the global stage once again.

According to historical accounts, the ancient Nalanda University was a stunning architectural work of art. From north to south, there was a line of monasteries with several big stupas and temples. In the temples, beautiful sculptures of the Lord Buddha were installed. The students, after education in Nalanda, used to travel far and wide and spread the word of the Buddha.

The Vedas, Vedanta, and Samkhya were taught at Nalanda University in ancient times, and there was brainstorming on the works of Nagarjuna, Vasubandhu, Asanga, and Dharmakirti. The curriculum included grammar, philosophy, surgery, astrology, yoga, and medicine.

