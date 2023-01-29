Chaos ensued at the event in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district after Health Minister Naba Das was shot at allegedly by a cop. After opening fire at Das, Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das was nabbed by policemen and taken him into their custody safely as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supporters tried to attack him.

An exclusive video by News18 Odia shows one BJD supporter with a revolver which he snatched from ASI Gopal Das. Later, the police seized the revolver.

Deepak Kumar, Inspector General, North, said Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das shot the minister with his service gun. “After the shooting, the accused attempted to shoot local IIC Pradyumna Swain. He had a narrow escape," he said.

Naba Das is currently under treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar. His condition is critical and is presently in the operation theatre. He received two bullet wounds on his chest.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain why a security lapse happened.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and said, “I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery."

The health minister was shot at allegedly by ASI Gopal Das in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when Das, who was on his way to attend a programme in the district, had alighted from the car to greet people.

The ASI has been apprehended and taken into custody. Arms recovered from him have been seized and he is being interrogated. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, sources said.

Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Sarka condemned the incident and said strict action will be taken against the guilty after the investigation.

Naba Das is a very influential leader from Jharsuguda. He joined the BJD a few years ago after dumping the Congress. He was among the newly appointed ministers who took oath in June, 2022 after CM Naveen Patnaik’s decision to revamp his cabinet.

