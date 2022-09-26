How PFI Joined Forces with SIMI, ISIS, Zakir Naik for its ‘Reign of Anti-India Terror’ | Exclusive

Amid the national crackdown, CNN-News18 has accessed the criminal records of the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, which show their nefarious activities with an intention to destabilise India. The records show the leaders have been actively conspiring with anti-India elements based in Pakistan and the Middle-East, among others.

Many of its leaders were earlier members of the banned outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen.

PFI’s national chairman Abdul Rehman was the former National Secretary of SIMI, while PFI’s State Secretary Abdul Hameed was a former State Secretary of SIMI. They have also been actively involved in fund collection in the Middle-East to fund terror activities in India.

The Pakistani establishment has been extremely active in using the diaspora linked with the PFI for fund transfer.

ROLE IN MURDERS

The PFI has been linked to murders of several political, social and religious leaders and organising armed training camps in different places such as Narath in Kannur, Kerala in 2013.

In 2010, 27 PFI cadres had attacked Kerala Professor TJ Joseph and severed his hand in 2010 for hurting Islamic sentiments.

Mohammed Sakib, a national executive committee member of the PFI, has been accused of collaborating with people in the Middle-East and carrying out hawala transactions from Pakistan. He also tried to use some Pak-based terror groups as linkmen to send money to Indian jails for Pak prisoners under the garb of legal assistance, the records show.

Sakib and his PFI colleague AS Ismail worked with the accomplice of special sub-inspector (SSI) Wilson’s killers in the Khaja Mohideen case. Wilson was stabbed and shot with a pistol on duty at Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala on January 8, 2021. The murder was part of a conspiracy by some Islamic State operatives led by Mohideen to revive the activities of the global terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS or IS) in the region. Mohideen is presently in jail.

Shihabudeen alias Sirajudeen, 39, who belongs to Chennai, had fled from India after the killing and has been in hiding in Qatar. He is accused of having arranged the gun used by another suspect – Abdul Shameem – to kill the SSI.

Another operative Abubacker is linked to supporters of absconding accused Zakir Naik, a radical Islamic preacher-cum-ideologue based in Malaysia and source of inspiration for Indian Muslim youth towards ISIS and other radical Islamic ideologies.

Abubacker and his associates have been found in close contact with some of the key underworld operatives in the Middle East who play important roles in organising events for PFI.

Some of them have maintained contacts with the drug smuggling network originating from Af-Pak region. They are doing this in collaboration with Shahid Sumra, who was arrested upon his deportation from the Middle-East and is in jail.

