How Tech Intel Helped Srinagar Cops Catch 2 LeT Militants Within 6 Days of CRPF Attack

Thanks to “core technical intelligence", the Srinagar police have gunned down two top Lashkar-e-Taiba militants – commander Adil Bhai and Mubashir Bhai, both Pakistan residents – wanted for the April 4 Maisuma attack in which a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and his senior injured.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said they were caught in Khayam area of Srinagar city.

Rakesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, said police had been working on the leads picked up from the attack. He said the technical details were analysed meticulously to get to the two militants. “This was a classic investigation based on scientific intelligence. There was no human input in this," he said, adding, “We tracked down the militants in six days of the attack. It is one of the best investigations carried out by police in the recent past."

“Police sifted through the phone records before zeroing on the perpetrators. Besides, their movement was continuously tracked," said another police officer who was part of the operation.

Police said while they were able to kill one militant quickly, the other was hiding in a building and was killed after two hours. Two cops and a CRPF personnel were injured in the gunfight. They are being treated at a local hospital.

“Be it Pakistani or local militants, we will neutralise anybody who attacks innocent policemen, journalists or civilians," IGP Kumar told the media. He said any house owner who wilfully gives shelter to militants would face the law and his property would be attached.

