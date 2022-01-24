How the Iconic Rampuri Chaku Lost its Sheen Over the Years

The famous ‘Rampuri Chaku’, which was carried by almost every villain in a Bollywood film of the 80s to showcase his strength, and knife’s blades and the style of operating them became cult with the youth, has now lost its sheen.

There was a time when a market in Rampur would be have tens of thousands of Rampuri knives lined up; around 400 licences were given to manufactures and hundreds of craftsman were employed to make them. The knife was quite famous for its unique lock, which would stylishly throw the blades out.

People would keep the ‘Rampuri Chaku’ for hobby but it soon became notorious with the crimes being committed, and the guidelines to reduce its actual size, which kicked in in the 90s, led to its dwindling demand.

Advertisement

Shehzad, the lone person who sells the famous, now vanishing, ‘Rampuri Chaku’ in Rampur, says, “We are still selling it to keep the Rampur’s icon alive, but Chinese knifes are gradually taking over."

The original craftsmen of ‘Rampur Chaku’ have now mostly become rickshaw-pullers or are involved in other business activities to earn steady income and livelihood.

Yameen Ansari, one of the few craftsmen, who makes Rampuri knives inside the corner of his dilapidated house, says, “I am making these Rampuri blades for decades now. But for a year, I was out of business as I have to run my family as well and we were hardly finding any customer."

Advertisement

Every city has some specialty, and Rampur has its ‘chaku’, which seems ‘point-less’ now.

Abdullah Azam, son of Rampur MP Azam Khan, told News18, “We are no longer known by the ‘Rampuri Chaku’. We now look forward to education and ways of employment."

Advertisement

While the makers complain that none of the governments took cognisance of the fact that the iconic business and legacy of ‘Rampur Chaku’ was fading, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to revive the industry, and “efforts are being made by the administration" to restore the market.

Former district magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, has asked those in the business to put the knives in a “proper frame", which would help boost the demand.

The makers are also asked to participate in different ‘hunar haats’ of the country to showcase their talent and pride of Rampur as only these craftsmen can pull off the unique art of making the ‘Rampuri Chaku’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.