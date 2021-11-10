How the Purvanchal Expressway Will Cut Travel Time From Delhi to Bihar

The 340-km-long Purvanchal Expressway that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week connecting eastern and western Uttar Pradesh will cut travel time between Delhi and Bihar by almost half.

Built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore, the Expressway starts from Chand Sarai village in Lucknow and will pass through Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The 340.824-km Purvanchal Expressway ends at Hyderia village in Ghazipur district (NH-19), about 18 km from the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border near Buxar. The decision to extend the expressway by 18 km into Bihar was taken earlier this year at the request of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh. The Expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in future.

The travel time between Bihar and Delhi will be cut down to 10-12 hours from the current 18-20 hours as the construction of the Purvanchal Expressway provides added connectivity with the aid of the Agra Lucknow Taj Expressway and the Greater Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway.

