The IIT Mandi startup uses green technology to turn waste from steel mills into useable items. The waste generates a lot of pollutants majority of which ends up in landfills so it is transformed into high-iron metal through clean combustion techniques.

The metal can then be reused in ship building, oil and gas facilities, stone crushing and power plants.

The IIT Mandi team belongs to a company called Green Trek, a start-up based in Jammu & Kashmir. The firm focuses on a circular economy model that uses extractive metallurgy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement a sustainable waste management procedure, according to an executive.

It was also said the final product is molten metal with a 99.6% iron content, which is subsequently blended with other metals to produce a variety of high-value steel and alloy castings used in different industries.

However, as reported, the company’s mission is to develop steel products using cutting-edge technology and to be a leader in solid waste management in the US and overseas.

The necessity for effective waste management is crucial in a country with a rapidly growing population. The foundation of India’s waste management problem is a lack of proper trash segregation at the source.

There are other start-ups, which have taken this issue into their own hands to help disrupt the habit.

Here is a list of some firms, which manage and create the best out of garbage.

Banyan Nation: It is India’s first wholly-owned plastic recycling company. Banyan makes Better Plastic, which is a recycled plastic that is pretty close to the original. Commodities, nutrition and beverage, and industrial machines may employ better plastic to generate more environment friendly products. Banyan’s one-of-a-kind software system integrates a large number of waste pickers into its distribution chain, and it has partnered with a well-known “bumper-to-bumper" limited regeneration project.

Zero Plast Labs: Based in Pune, Zero Plast Labs is a social enterprise, which targets zero waste. Environmentalist-turned-entrepreneur Aditya Kabra, and Dr Kadhivaran Shanmuganathan, a distinguished scientist from the CSIR National Chemical Laboratory, set up the company.

Attero: India’s leading electronic asset management organisation, promotes the sustainable reuse and recycling of electronics through its recycling operations in Noida. By processing e-waste using clean technologies, Attero recovers reusable materials and valuable metals while reducing carbon emissions. Attero also has a list of pending patent applications from throughout the world. Attero was one of nine innovators from around the world who made it to the NASA symposium on waste management in 2018. It is also India’s only e-waste management company to have received environmental approval from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Shayna EcoUnified India: It has converted 45 tonnes of plastic trash into attractive and functional tiles in response to the worrying issue. It’s anti-bacterial, unbreakable and acid- and heat-resistant.

TrashCon: Based in Bengaluru, TrashCon has developed technology that can divide unsorted garbage into bio-waste and non-bio waste with 99.6% accuracy. Biowaste is used to manufacture manure and biogas, whereas non-bio waste is utilised to make oil, plastic highways, and interlocking tiles.

Saahas Zero Waste: It is a socio-environmental company with 17 years of experience in waste management and resource recovery. The company specialises in planning and implementing tailored solutions for bulk waste generators such as technology parks, residential complexes, educational institutions, hotels, and others, with the goal of zero waste to landfills. Saahas Zero Garbage, backed by Artha India Ventures and the Indian Angel Network, claims to have diverted 10,000 MT of plastic waste from dumpsites and other open areas in 2019 as part of the extended producer responsibility initiative. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Saahas Zero Waste with the ‘Swachh Best Practice Award’ in 2018 in honour of their efforts in space.

Spruce Up: This clean tech firm creates indigenous tech hardware appliances for use in cleaning India’s cities and villages, as recognised by the Swachh Bharat Mission. With its ‘JATAYU’ tech devices, Spruce Up pioneered heavy vacuum litter picker technology in India. One of its cleaning machines, the ‘JATAYU Super’, a heavy vacuum litter collecting type Waste Super Sucker, is a sophisticated machine for entirely contactless litter and garbage collection on the roadway. Abhishek Shelar, an IIT Bombay alumnus, who is also a Harvard University alumnus, established Spruce Up. He has been recognised in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

