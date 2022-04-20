Howrah Rail Museum Gets a Makeover with Mural of People from Different Livelihoods

The Riveria building in front of the Regional Rail Museum at Howrah station has got an eye-catching mural by a renowned artist from Kerala. The mural shows images of people arriving or leaving the station, on a flat concrete grey surface. The people depicted in the mural are of different backgrounds - farmers, tribal, women, fishing people, children, and differently-abled individuals.

The artist, Blaise Joseph, was trained from MS University, Vadodara and has a profound interest and commitment to art education projects. For this painting, Joseph was assisted by his team from Kolkata and other places.

The Howrah railway Station has been an integral part and a transit hub for people travelling from North or East India to South India and vice-versa. A concrete surface on which they are positioned symbolizes the rapid progress of infrastructure. These people have to leave their land and home for their livelihood and they also contribute towards development of the country through their hard work.

Advertisement

All of them have been depicted carrying memories of their home and landscape, which has been visualised through the luggage and items shown in each portrait. These memories are muted in whiteness marking details in lines as they appear to be dreams.

The painting of mural has been arranged by ST+ART India Foundation, New Delhi and Asian Paints under the ‘Donate a Wall’ concept. The beautiful mural painting at Riviera walls has generated huge interest amongst the tourists visiting Howrah station area and National Rail Museum and it has become a selfie point for passers-by and art lovers.

A top official of Eastern Railway says, “Mural painting at Riviera building near Howrah station is generating huge interest among the tourists and art lovers. We are also planning to design new concept of Howrah Rail Museum."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.