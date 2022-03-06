'How's the Josh, Bharat Mata ki Jai' Chants in Air as Last Batch of Indian Students Leave Ukraine Via Budapest

The last batch of Indian students, who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine, were evacuated via Budapest on Sunday amid chants of ‘How’s the Josh’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, however, said there were Indians still stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy and attempts were underway to evacuate them.

Students boarded a bus to Budapest airport from a hotel, passing around plastic versions of the Tricolour. There were emotional exchanges as they hugged each other and promised to keep in touch.

Puri told CNN-News18 that this was an emotional moment for all involved. “It is an emotional moment, but it is work in progress," he said.

So far, 6,680 Indians have been rescued from the Romania border; 2,822 from Poland; 5,300 from Hungary; and 1,118 from Slovakia, as per a tweet by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Puri said the final numbers of evacuees from Hungary could reach 6,200 with 889 students leaving on Sunday. The final numbers from all borders could add up to 22,000 or more, he said.

Even as the Indian embassy in Hungary said this was the last leg of flights under ‘Operation Ganga’, Puri said, “That call will be taken by the prime minister (Narendra Modi). We have issued an advisory about the last flight from Budapest today (Sunday) but our officials will continue to be at Zahony (Ukraine-Hungary border post)."

Students stuck in Sumy have sent repeated requests, but so far, India has not managed to evacuate them. Elaborating on challenges being faced by India during the evacuation, Puri said since IAF flights were involved, ground handling and screening had to be conducted by India through volunteers.

Asked why help is not available to students inside Ukraine, Puri said, “It is a war-torn area. That is why we were issuing advisories. We have evacuated from Kharkiv and Pysochin completely but still have youngsters in Sumy. People are working on that too."

Many students even pleaded with the minister to allow their pets on board. At least 12 students refused to leave on Sunday until their pet dogs were allowed. Last-minute calls to government secretaries and executives of Air India, Indigo and Go First ensured that they boarded the craft with their pets.

