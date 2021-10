HP's Covid-19 Cluster: Over 400 Students, 50 Teachers in Kangra Test Positive in a Month

Over 400 school students and about 50 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh Kangra district in the last one month, the district's chief medical officer said on Friday. The number of Covid-positive students which was 362 on Thursday rose to 408 on Friday with 46 more students testing positive in the last 24 hours, Kangra CMO Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said.

The number of Coronavirus-infected teachers till Thursday was 49 on Thursday and a few more test results are awaited, he added. The testing for the infection in Kangra schools has been undertaken since September 27, Dr Gupta said.

"We are worried about the increasing number of students and teachers. It is a major concern for us, he said. We have conducted tests in 161 schools of Kangra district. For this reason, the HP Education Department has extended Diwali holidays and decided to close all schools for a week," he told PTI.

The HP Education Department has ordered the closure of schools from October 31 to November 7 for Diwali. A 13-year-old girl student died of the infection in Kangra on October 21. She caught the infection after attending a wedding. The district health authorities said the girl had not been attending school since October 12.

Her family sought medical help only after her condition deteriorated. Dr Gupta said in the highly populated Kangra district, a total of 50,732 people had tested positive till date.

Out of them, 48,751 got cured while 855 are still positive. He said 1,122 people died of COVID-19 in Kangra till date.

