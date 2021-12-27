HR Policies Should Promote Work-life Balance: Vice Prez Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday underscored the need for maintaining work-life balance and batted for equal importance to professional duties and family responsibilities. Addressing a gathering here after launching the book ‘Dr V L Dutt: Glimpses of a Pioneer’s Life Journey,’ authored by V L Indira Dutt, Naidu urged all business leaders to frame their human resources policies in such a way that their employees are able to manage their work-life balance easily. “This would not only lead to better performance by employees but would also help in addressing mental health issues which are rising in our society," he said.

At a time when people are facing increasing stress, mental health gains prominence along with physical health. He emphasised the need for people to spend some time in the lap of nature and participate in outdoor activities to de-stress themselves. The vice president advised youth to preserve and propagate India’s age-old joint family system, an official release said. He urged young entrepreneurs to find some time for sports and outdoor activities.

He praised the late industrialist V L Dutt for having maintained balance between his family life and the business world perfectly. Dutt was a respected industrialist, philanthropist and visionary par excellence, who inspired a whole generation of young entrepreneurs, he said.

As head of FICCI (Federation Of Indian Chambers Of Commerce and Industry), Dutt played an instrumental role in bridging the gap between the government and industry during the crucial years of 1991-92, he added. Governor, R N Ravi, TN Minister for Environment, Siva V Meyyanathan, Chairperson and MD of KCP Limited, V L Indira Dutt, Joint MD, V Kavitha Dutt participated.

