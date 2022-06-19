Huge Gathering Receives Kargil Victory Flame in J&K's Ramban

School children turned up in large numbers to receive the Kargil victory flame’ at Dharmund in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesman said. The Kargil victory flame run, which will traverse a journey of 400 kilometres in 40 days, was flagged off from the northern Army headquarters in Udhampur on Friday as part of run-up events to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated every year on July 26 to pay tribute to soldiers who took part in the 1999 Kargil war.

In the run-up to commemorate 23 years of Kargil victory, the Army at Dharmund celebrated the event with full zeal, the spokesman said, adding the event comprised arrival of Kargil victory flame at Government Middle School, Dharmund. He said the event exhibited a patriotic fervour among the children and remembered the bravehearts who make supreme sacrifice for the nation during the war.

Advertisement

The Army paid homage to their fallen heroes as the General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), along with the troops, laid wreath at the Dharmund War Memorial, the spokesman said. The GOC extended greetings to all ranks of the force and exhorted them to strive towards greater glory and success with self-belief and pride in their profession, he said.

The Kargil victory flame will traverse the force area till Jun 26 and further move to Drass in Ladakh where it will be merged with the eternal flame at Kargil War Memorial’ on Jul 26.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.