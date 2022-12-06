Huge Turnout Expected at Dadar's Chaityabhoomi for Ambedkar Death Anniversary; Protest Planned Over Renaming Station | Updates

A huge number of people is expected in Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai’s Dadar for the 66th death anniversary of BR Ambedkar today, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up multiple tents, VIP rooms, portable bathrooms and drinking water ATMs along with primary healthcare facilities and ambulances inside Shivaji Park.

Every year, thousands of people from across Maharashtra converge at BR Ambedkar’s memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ on December 6, who died on this day in 1956.

Meanwhile, a protest is also planned at 12 pm today, with protesters seeking renaming of Dadar station as Babasaheb Ambedkar station.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Traffic Police Unit had earlier shared a traffic diversion advisory on its Twitter handle giving a detailed information about the road closures and diversions of traffic in Dadar and its surrounding areas over BR Ambedkar death anniversary.

Track Latest Updates on BR Ambedkar’s 66th Death Anniversary

Ambedkar’s Struggles Gave Hope to Millions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, on his death anniversary and said his struggles gave hope to millions.

He along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to him at Parliament complex.

“On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," he said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Maha Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde Pay Tributes to Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary on Tuesday.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’. Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Advertisement

Also present on the occasion were state ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale, Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

BSP Chief Mayawati Pays Tributes to Ambedkar on Death Anniversary

Advertisement

Paying tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said failure of successive governments in the country in converting the Constitution’s ideals into ground reality for people’s welfare is sad and worrying.

“Tributes to the most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave a completely public-friendly, welfare and egalitarian Constitution to the country, on his death anniversary. best Constitution in every respect is priceless and it enhanced India’s stature. The country is eternally grateful to him," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Several Arrangements in Place for ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’ in Mumbai

Advertisement

To cater to the thousands of people from across the state expected to converge at B R Ambedkar’s memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ today, the authorities have made several arrangements.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B R Ambedkar’s followers expected on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has arranged 50 additional buses and installed 500 extra lights in the Shivaji Park area for the convenience of the visitors.

The BEST has also made arrangements of breakfast for the visitors and first aid facilities, in case of such a requirement.

Officials said they are expecting a large footfall of devotees this year at Chaityabhoomi after mass gatherings were temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

Maha Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde Pay Tributes to Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary on Tuesday.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’.

Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Also present on the occasion were state ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale, Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Read all the Latest India News here