Hugh Edmeades Collapses Due To Postural Hypotension; Why Does It Happen?

On the first day of IPL 2022 auction, an unfortunate incident occurred on live TV when British auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fainted in the middle of auction.

The Indian Premier League’s official account posted an update immediately after. “Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," read the statement.

PTI reported that Edmeades was then attended by a doctor who ensured his safety. “He has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up," a source revealed.

This brings us to the question, what is Postural Hypotension?

According to experts, Postural hypotension, also known as Orthostatic hypertension, occurs when an individual’s blood pressure drops rapidly after he/she stops resting.

This is so because, when you’re seated or sleeping it is easy for the blood from your legs to flow to the heart. After you stand up, due to gravity, it becomes difficult for the blood to travel upwards.

If your body is unable to fix the situation, your blood pressure drops.

Symptoms of Postural Hypotension

Blurry vision Weakness Confusion Nausea Headache Heart palpitations- Shortness of breath Chest painFinally, if you saw the video you must have noticed that people ensured that crowding around him was discouraged. This is very important because it is necessary to ensure that the patient is getting enough air.

