Home » News » India » Human Remains Recovered from Trolley Bag in Aravalli Hills in Faridabad, Cops Probe Links to Shraddha Walkar Case

Human Remains Recovered from Trolley Bag in Aravalli Hills in Faridabad, Cops Probe Links to Shraddha Walkar Case

The remains of a human body were recovered from a trolley bag in the Aravalli hills area near Pali Road here on Thursday, police said.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 11:40 IST

Faridabad, India

A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, officials said. (PTI Photo)
A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, officials said. (PTI Photo)

Police officials recovered remains of a human body from a trolley bag in the Aravalli hills area near Pali Road in Faridabad on Thursday, according to PTI.

The parts were discovered by a man who had gone to the hills, the police told PTI.

The Faridabad Police contacted Delhi Police after a suitcase with body parts inside was found in a forest area in Surajkund yesterday. According to ANI, the body remains will be sent for postmortem. Faridabad Police say samples will be kept aside, in case Delhi Police want to go for a DNA test.

Officers from Surajkund police station sent the body parts to the mortuary after a forensic team examined it, they said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

A team from Delhi Police, suspecting that the body parts could be linked to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, also inspected the area.

The Assistant Commissioner Police (Mehrauli) Vinod Narang however ruled out any possibility of those being linked to the Shraddha Walkar case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Faridabad NIT) Narender Kadiyan said the body parts had been kept in the mortuary.

The remains seem to be around two months old and it is not yet clear if the body was that of a man or a woman, he said.

A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 08:14 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 11:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Body In Stylish Black Bikini While Asking Fans To Eat Carbs, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

In Pictures: A Sneak Peek Into Malaika Arora's Chic And Classy Apartment In Mumbai