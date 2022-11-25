Human Remains Recovered from Trolley Bag in Aravalli Hills in Faridabad, Cops Probe Links to Shraddha Walkar Case

Police officials recovered remains of a human body from a trolley bag in the Aravalli hills area near Pali Road in Faridabad on Thursday, according to PTI.

The parts were discovered by a man who had gone to the hills, the police told PTI.

The Faridabad Police contacted Delhi Police after a suitcase with body parts inside was found in a forest area in Surajkund yesterday. According to ANI, the body remains will be sent for postmortem. Faridabad Police say samples will be kept aside, in case Delhi Police want to go for a DNA test.

Officers from Surajkund police station sent the body parts to the mortuary after a forensic team examined it, they said.

A team from Delhi Police, suspecting that the body parts could be linked to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, also inspected the area.

The Assistant Commissioner Police (Mehrauli) Vinod Narang however ruled out any possibility of those being linked to the Shraddha Walkar case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Faridabad NIT) Narender Kadiyan said the body parts had been kept in the mortuary.

The remains seem to be around two months old and it is not yet clear if the body was that of a man or a woman, he said.

A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, he added.

