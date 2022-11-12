Home » News » India » Delhi Shocker: Woman Kidnaps 2-month-old, Tries to 'Sacrifice' it to 'Revive Dad'; Cops Land Just in Time

Delhi Shocker: Woman Kidnaps 2-month-old, Tries to 'Sacrifice' it to 'Revive Dad'; Cops Land Just in Time

The incident was reported in South East Delhi’s East of Kailash area. According to the police, the accused went in with a shocking superstitious belief that by sacrificing a newborn, her dead father could be brought back to life.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 09:54 IST

New Delhi, India

According to the police, the accused admitted to her plans of sacrificing a newborn (News18 Photo)
According to the police, the accused admitted to her plans of sacrificing a newborn (News18 Photo)

A shocking case of human sacrifice attempt was reported in the national capital. In a bizarre bid to bring her dead father back, woman kidnaps a newborn child and was all set to sacrifice the two-month-old toddler, before she was stopped by cops.

The incident was reported in South East Delhi’s East of Kailash area. According to the police, the accused went in with a shocking superstitious belief that by sacrificing a newborn, her dead father could be brought back to life.

Cops said, the child was safely rescued before the woman went ahead with her plan adding that the accused admitted to the human sacrifice bid adding that they recovered the kidnapped child within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Police also said that the accused admitted to her crimes.

RELATED NEWS

The incident comes months after shocking case of ‘human sacrifice’ in Kerala in which two women were allegedly killed and their body parts were chopped as part of black magic in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district. The two women were killed in two separate instances of ‘human sacrifice’ by the three accused.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: November 12, 2022, 09:11 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 09:54 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+25PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Malti Marie And Hubby Nick Jonas Upon Return To LA, See Pics