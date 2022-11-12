Delhi Shocker: Woman Kidnaps 2-month-old, Tries to 'Sacrifice' it to 'Revive Dad'; Cops Land Just in Time

A shocking case of human sacrifice attempt was reported in the national capital. In a bizarre bid to bring her dead father back, woman kidnaps a newborn child and was all set to sacrifice the two-month-old toddler, before she was stopped by cops.

The incident was reported in South East Delhi’s East of Kailash area. According to the police, the accused went in with a shocking superstitious belief that by sacrificing a newborn, her dead father could be brought back to life.

Cops said, the child was safely rescued before the woman went ahead with her plan adding that the accused admitted to the human sacrifice bid adding that they recovered the kidnapped child within 24 hours.

Police also said that the accused admitted to her crimes.

The incident comes months after shocking case of ‘human sacrifice’ in Kerala in which two women were allegedly killed and their body parts were chopped as part of black magic in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district. The two women were killed in two separate instances of ‘human sacrifice’ by the three accused.

