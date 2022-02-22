Hundreds Participate in Rally Seeking Fair, Independent Probe into Death of Student Leader

Hundreds of students on Monday took out a rally in the metropolis, demanding a fair and independent probe into the “mysterious" death of former SFI leader Anish Khan. Carrying placards with photos of the former Left leader, a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, the students called for immediate arrest of those behind the killing of Khan.

Khan’s family had alleged that people donning police uniforms entered their residence in Amta on Friday night, dragged the student activist to the terrace and threw him down, causing his death.

Police, however, denied the allegation that any law enforcer had gone to his house, and said that he was found dead near his residence.

Advertisement

“The pace of investigation into the incident still leaves a lot to be desired. No arrest has been made even after three days of his death. Khan was killed for exposing the corruption racket involving politicians," SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar claimed.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to probe the death of Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.