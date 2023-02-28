Home » News » India » Husband of Village Head, Relative Shot Dead in UP's Amethi

Husband of Village Head, Relative Shot Dead in UP's Amethi

Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained

PTI

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 09:28 IST

Amethi, India

Suresh Yadav and his relative Brijesh Yadav were killed in the incident that took place on Monday night. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Suresh Yadav and his relative Brijesh Yadav were killed in the incident that took place on Monday night. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The husband of a village head and his relative were shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Bhaddaur village here, police said on Tuesday.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained and a police team has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Suresh Yadav and his relative Brijesh Yadav were killed in the incident that took place on Monday night, they said.

Brijesh Yadav’s wife is the head of the village, police said.

first published: February 28, 2023, 09:28 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 09:28 IST
