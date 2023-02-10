Hyderabad: 3 of Family Drown in Nagarjuna Sagar During Holy Bath at Upanayana Ceremony

At least 3 members of the same family drowned in Hyderabad’s Nagarjuna Sagar on Thursday evening while taking a holy bath during the Upanayana ceremony. Keshavapanthula Venkateswara Sharma, a city resident had gone to the place with his family members, out of whom his younger son Vachaspathi (18), his elder brother’s son Chandrakanth (21), and his brother-in-law Nagaraju (39) ventured into the river to take bath.

All three of them drowned as the power generation at the Nagarjuna Sagar main hydel power plant simultaneously increased.

Sharma is a native of the Pylon colony in Nagarjuna Sagar of Nalgonda district of Telangana and the sacred ceremony was held at Lord Shiva Temple. He had been with his family at Boduppal locality in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the police with the help of fishermen traced the bodies on the same day night. With the increase in the water flow, the trio taking bath at the Pushkar ghat was washed away.

The family members who performed the sacred Upanayana ceremony happily in the morning later broke into tears after three of their members drowned in the river on the same night.

Notably, Vachaspathi was a student at IIIT, Gwalior and Nagaruju was qualified to Group-1 Mains.

