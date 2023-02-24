Hyderabad: 4 from Bengal Arrested for Robbing Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore

Hyderabad police have arrested four men from West Bengal’s Howrah for robbing a city jeweller of gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 1 crore. Accused were tracked down and caught within 48 hours of committing the crime, police said.

According to police, Himanshu Sardar (25), Mahadeep Sardar (43), Uttama Ojha (36) and Karthik Bagh (43) worked at RVJ Enterprises Private Limited located at Mubarak Bazar in Abids, where they gave the finishing touches to the jewellery.

The shop owner gave 779.750 grams of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore to Himanshu and Karthik for giving the finishing touches to it. Instead of doing the job entrusted to them, the accused along with Mahadeb and Uttam, decide to flee with the jewels, police said.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the complaint of the theft, the police started the investigation and tracked their movement through CCTV footage. Later one of the accused Karthik switched on his phone, and based on its location, police arrested all four accused from their native place in Howrah.

Police’s out team reached West Bengal and within 48 hours the accused were arrested from Howrah and the entire stolen property was also recovered, police said,

Later all four accused were produced in a local court that remanded them to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest India News here