Hyderabad Doctors Report to Duty With Helmets on to Protest After Fan Falls on Colleague

A doctor on duty at Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital was severely injured after a ceiling fan fell on her while she was discharging her duties at the in the dermatology department on Monday. To draw the hospital administration’s attention to the poor infrastructure, junior doctors on Tuesday staged a unique protest by wearing helmets on duty.

A delegation of junior doctors later met the Superintendent of the hospital and submitted a memorandum of their demands, ANI reported.

“Such incidents have now become a day to day events in the hospital…we are grateful that none of these incidents which occurred so far has caused grievous injury to the working staff or the patients but it would be no longer when one such incident might happen and the authorities would be left with no answer," reads the memorandum.

Dr Bhuvana Sri, a second-year PG student, suffered injuries on her head when the fan fell on her. She was provided immediate medical assistance by other doctors present in the premises.

